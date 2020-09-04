Local 'Dirty Dancing' songwriter's work finds new audience

A Delaware County songwriter is enjoying a new wave of success for his Oscar-winning work, only this time, he is the one performing the songs.
John DeNicola has worked with the boldface names of the music business for decades, sometimes playing bass in their bands, sometimes writing hit songs for them, sometimes producing their records.
In 1987, two songs he co-wrote with Frankie Previte, "Hungry Eyes" and "(I've Had) The Time of My Life" got picked up for the movie "Dirty Dancing." A year later, the duo won Oscar and Golden Globe awards for Best Song for "The Time of My Life." They were also nominated for a Grammy.
"The life of a songwriter is usually ups and downs," DeNicola told The Daily Star on Thursday, Sept. 3. "We were lucky with the songs remaining in our lexicon enough through the years. So its enabled me to continue in the business and it enabled me to start my own record label and work with artists I believe in."
However, DeNicola said he never thought about being a frontman and performing his own songs until recently.
"I just never thought about doing it and now that I am doing it, I really enjoy it," he said. "Being able to produce myself is just great, because it is just me to work with. I can do whatever I want."
DeNicola's Omad Records released his first solo album, "The Why Because," last year. It includes DeNicola revisiting several of his classic songs, including the two from "Dirty Dancing."
"I always heard some of these songs in my head in a different way," he said, "so when it came time to finding something to sing, I just thought, 'maybe I will put my unique spin on it.'"
A Long Island native, DeNicola and his family bought a house "in the Delhi-Walton area" nearly three decades ago; he said in a normal year they live there about 70% of the time, but they have been upstate since the coronavirus pandemic began.
DeNicola's son, Jake, is a musician and director, and when he was upstate, too, the entire family pitched in to turn "Hungry Eyes" into a new mantra for the pandemic. Jake directed and John and his wife, Debra, recruited healthcare workers and other friends in the community, to be filmed wearing masks. The video was edited by an Oneonta resident, David Frame, DeNicola said.
The message of the video was about safety and also more than safety.
"It is showing in a subtle way of how expressive we can be with just seeing our eyes," DeNicola said.
DeNicola's remix of his classic song — Eric Carmen's version went to No. 4 on the Billboard Top 100 chart in 1988 — hit the 2020 Adult Contemporary chart and peaked "inside the top 25 for a few weeks," he said.
Even Billboard took note, declaring DeNicola's success with a July article about the staying power of "Dirty Dancing." "Feeling That Won't Subside: John DeNicola's 'Hungry Eyes' Is Latest 'Dirty Dancing' Cover to Hit Billboard Charts," said the headline.
Still, DeNicola said it is another song on the album, "You're the Only One," which is most personal to him.
"If there is one song I want people to hear to hear what I sound like, that is the one," he said. "It was fun to reveal myself to myself as an artist."
With decades in the music business, DeNicola has played with, produced or pitched songs to a notable roster of musicians, but he also had a hand in discovering a band that went on to bigger fame without him, Maroon 5. DeNicola said his producing partner in the mid-1990s, Tom Allen, was walking in a neighborhood in Los Angeles when he heard a great song coming from a garage.
"Those guys were like 15, 16 years old and they already sounded great," he said. "So he went up to them and said, 'what's the story with you guys?' They were in a band called Kara's Flowers. They were doing more straight-ahead rock music at the time."
DeNicola helped produce a Kara's Flowers album, but it didn't get a great reception. A decade later, reformed as Maroon 5, playing a mix of pop, funk and alternative rock, the band had a No. 1 album.
"You could always see the talent in them, Adam (Levine, lead singer) especially," DeNicola said.
DeNicola said even with his newfound success performing for himself, he still loves helping other artists. He and Previte are teaming up to raise money for musicians who are losing gigs during the pandemic. Previte has also been performing with his own band, Franke and the Knockouts, and the two songwriters-turned-performers are doing drive-in showings of their videos, combined with Zoom Q&As, to raise money for performers.
"Drive-ins have been coming back as a way for people to gather without getting too close," DeNicola said. "This is sort of a template for fundraising for people."
Go to www.omadrecords.com for more information.
