COOPERSTOWN — A local distillery will debut its homemade hand cleaner free to the public this weekend.
Cooperstown Distillery, known for its Beanball Bourbon, Fenimore Gin and Glimmerglass Vodka, will add to its offerings Cooper’s Clean.
Gene Marra, owner of the Cooperstown Distillery, said he was inspired by the Shine Distillery in Portland, Oregon, which began producing its own hand sanitizer earlier this month.
“When I saw how simple it was, I thought it would be a great way to reach out to the community and give back,” Marra said.
The hand cleaner is made from a solution of 160 proof neutral spirits, xanthan gum and water, Marra said. At 80% alcohol, the cleaner exceeds the content recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.
Mixed in small batches in the production facility on Railroad Avenue, the hand cleaner is made using “excess materials we’ve been setting aside for a rainy day,” Marra said. “If there’s ever been a rainy day, it’s this one.”
The first round of production yielded 200 bottles, Marra said, adding that he hopes to have 400 more ready to go by the end of next week.
“We’ve test-run several batches and we’re very happy with it,” Marra said. “It feels clean on your hands and dries fairly quickly.
“It goes on wet, turns a little gummy and dries with a powder finish,” said head distiller Daran Bottger.
The endeavor has been “extraordinarily well-received,” Marra said. “We’ve had people from Norwich to Albany calling and trying to place an order."
The hand cleaner will be available for pick-up only on a first-come, first-served basis at the Cooperstown Beverage Exchange from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Marra said.
“I’m really touched that so many people have taken it to heart and embraced it,” Marra said. “It’s just a small thing and we’re happy to do it.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
