Local Earth Day started slowly in 1970, gained momentum

There’s no secret about the debate that continues in our modern era about climate change. Some have called it global warming.
No matter the name or side of the issue you may stand on, this is certainly nothing new, in regards to our environment. Fifty years ago this month our area joined in the observation of the inaugural Earth Day on April 22.
Our region’s approach was a little slow to start, as The Oneonta Star reported on Monday, April 13, “The turnout for Saturday’s symbolic clean water march to the Susquehanna River was small but enthusiastic.
“The morning march, billed as the informal kick-off of ‘Earth Day’ activities that get into full swing next week, attracted only 41 persons, mostly from Oneonta State.
“Marchers, carrying containers of clean water, began their journey at Old Main and moved down Elm Street to Main. They then marched to the bridge.
“As they moved down Main Street, one elderly man said, ‘I’ve never seen such foolishness.’
“Undaunted, the crowd ended the city-sanctioned march standing on the bridge and pouring clean water into the river.”
Wednesday, April 22, arrived, and the Star had an article about how “drama unfolds” across New York on Earth Day, which said, “By turning off drinking water in an elementary school, burying an automobile and dumping tons of sand on a downtown city street, schools, churches, civic clubs and governments across New York will dramatize Wednesday the polluted condition of man’s environment.”
None of those events took place in Oneonta, but one city man was doing anything but burying an automobile.
Foster Brown, a professor at the State University College at Oneonta, had a very unique automobile he was using. It was a 1960 Henney Motor Company car, from nearby Canastota. It was a modified Renault Dauphine, which ran on 12 six-volt batteries.
“An electric car is especially significant today (Earth Day),” the Star reported on April 22, "because cars are one of the major contributors to air and noise pollution. An electric car emits no gas fumes whatsoever and makes almost no noise.”
Celeste Brown-Thomas, Brown’s daughter, recently recalled the family going to Canastota to get it.
“I thought the car was beautiful,” Brown-Thomas said recently, “and later fun to drive. Some folks used to shout out to the car in passing, offering their ‘garage outlet’ should the car run low on juice. Others honked when the Henney passed by. My brother (Wendell) often tinkered with the battery; both of us kids spent a fair amount of time caring for that car. During the oil crisis of ’73, we didn’t have to wait in line at the pump. For awhile it was our main family vehicle — till my parents decided to take a family summer trip cross-country for the Bicentennial.”
The family sold the Henney to an area farmer who wanted to save on gas. In 1970, Foster Brown said he thought the electric car would come into its own in the future.
“As soon as they invent a more efficient battery so the car can go farther distances, it should become quite popular.”
A good prediction for the time.
Elsewhere on Earth Day 1970, schools near and far held environmental “teach-ins.” Delhi, Bainbridge-Guilford, Gilboa and Cooperstown all featured short write-ups in the Star about activities planned for their classrooms that day.
Other area schools and colleges took their classrooms outdoors, according to the Star of April 23.
Mayor James F. Lettis and Parks-Streets Superintendent James Catella praised the cleanup activities.
"'The kids did a tremendous job,’ Catella said. ‘I’d like to see it happen once a week until we get the whole city picked up.’
“Oneonta Junior High students spent the day picking up on Water Street, Broad Street and in Neahwa Park.” Other city schools went to parks and locations nearby.
“‘They loaded up a two-ton truck and a five-ton truck just from what they picked up on Water and Broad Streets,’ Catella said. ‘They picked up hundreds of bottles and cans in the Water Street area.’” This was several years before New York had a bottle deposit law in effect.
“Local Gulf stations donated plastic trash bags and the kids filled 30 of the forty-pound bags from trash on the softball diamonds where snow had been dumped all winter.
“At Hartwick College, Shineman Chapel was filled to overflowing with trash collected during the week and a series of displays arranged in a maze. The displays pointed out all forms of pollution.
“At the end of the maze, stood a small cage with a rat inside. The rat had found the collected refuse after only three days. A sign under the cage said, ‘How long would it take a rat in a ghetto to find this?’
“At Oneonta State, a fountain area on the mall was filled to overflowing with collected beer and soda cans. Programs ran continuously in the lecture halls of the IRC building and displays were set up to describe types of pollution.”
While in this current time there are a lot of people wearing protective masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, there were some theatrics on Earth Day 1970, as “one man walked along Main Street in Oneonta wearing a gas mask and a long black robe, handing out literature about air pollution.”
Mayor Lettis saw the energy and momentum going into the day’s activities, and had earlier proclaimed April as “Clean-up Month.” He scheduled a clean up trip to Wilber Lake, the city’s reservoir on Saturday to remedy that area.
Momentum apparently faded, as when it came time for Earth Day 1971, a Star editorial said, “Unfortunately for too many people, it was merely a lark — a passing fancy. Many haven’t given a thought to our environment since last April.”
For 1971, Oneonta’s new Environmental Advisory Board had scheduled a series of programs.
“The EAB, headed by Dr. John New, is concerned with our environment. And the board wants to impart as much knowledge as possible about the ecological problems of today.” Everything from urban sprawl, the impact of automobiles on society and population problems were on the agenda for nightly meetings held on the SUNY Oneonta campus, Oneonta High School and City Hall, then found at 242 Main St.
Night after night, turnout was low, and there was one when no one except the panelists showed up to discuss a problem of zoning and open space.
“‘A lot of people in the area just don’t believe there is a problem,’ said Dr. John New. ‘But … I don’t give up on people. Maybe people just don’t like meetings. Maybe we’re not finding the right way to reach them.”
Fifty years later, we’re having to “social distance” on Earth Day, due to the continued concerns of COVID-19, but a virtual Earth Fest, sponsored by the Otsego County Conservation Association continues, and closes on Earth Day. Visit occainfo.org to find out about this and other upcoming activities.
