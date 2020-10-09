Local elections boards see spike in voter registration, mail ballots

Otsego County will maintain all but one of its 27 polling places, according to Michael Henrici, the county’s Democratic commissioner, who noted that the FoxCare Center in Oneonta was not available this year.
With 35,217 registered voters, Otsego County’s voter registration is up 4% from 2016, according to Henrici. The Otsego County Board of Elections received 4,994 absentee ballot applications for the upcoming presidential election, more than double the ballots requested in 2016.
The Delaware County Board of Elections reported 29,087 registered voters as of 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, the last day to register in New York. Of the 4,135 absentee ballots mailed out, 1,660 had been returned, according to Deputy Republican Commissioner Robin Alger. In addition to concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, county Democratic Elections Commissioner Judy Garrison attributed the significant increase in absentee ballot requests this year to what she described as “voter insecurity.
“We’re seeing a lot of people want to hand-deliver their ballots to make sure they’re doing things right,” she said, noting that many cited concerns about the reliability of mail-in voting. In anticipation of a large influx of absentee ballots, the Delaware County Board of Elections was approved in August to purchase an electronic absentee ballot counter and an electronic envelope opener for $55,386.21, $17,781.85 of which was covered by a HAVA Cares Grant.
“We anticipate four times as many absentee ballots as we got for the primary election,” said county Republican Elections Commissioner Maria Kelso. Opening ballots by hand and recording the information manually took four employees about three hours a day during the primary election, Kelso said. Each of Delaware County’s 26 poll sites will be open, according to Kelso.
Of the 29,678 active voters in Chenango County, 1,363 registered after the June 23 primary, according to county Republican Elections Commissioner Carol Frank.
“In previous presidential years, we may average around 2,000 absentees,” Frank said.
As of Friday, Oct. 9, the county had mailed 4,587 absentee ballots and received 106.
Chenango County will bring back all but one of its 22 polling sites for the November election, Frank said. The town of German consolidated with the town of Smithville exclusively for the upcoming election because German’s trailer, used in the absence of its town hall, which was lost in an accident last year, did not allow for social distancing.
