Local equestrian picked as finalist for magazine cover

Sidney native Linn Dann got back in the saddle this spring.
The 52-year-old hairdresser entered a contest to be featured on the winter cover of Chrome Magazine, a publication of the American Paint Horse Association, in late spring. According to apha.com, the magazine aims to “promote, preserve and provide meaningful experiences with paint horses.” APHA, Director of Publications Jessican Hein said, is an international horse registry headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.
The contest, Hein said, was begun in 2014 to “actively highlight APHA members in (the) publication.”
“The winter issue includes a Western fashion section annually,” she said, “and we thought casting our APHA members as the models would be a great way to showcase our members and their talents.”
Dann learned last month that she was one of 12 finalists in the contest, which Hein said typically sees national and international entrants. This year, Hein noted, finalists hailed from New York to Idaho and roughly 1,500 votes were cast. Voting was open to the public for one week, Dann said, and closed June 6.
Though the two entrants with the most votes were announced earlier this week, Dann said she was “shocked” to make the Top 12. The winners, she noted, will travel to Fort Worth for a final shoot in September, though all finalists are invited to attend.
Dann said it was her love of horses and Chrome Magazine that spurred her entry.
“When I was young, we owned a paint horse — that’s a black, brown and white horse — named Squirt and I always loved riding him,” she said. “I’ve always loved horses, always been drawn to horses and always believed in fate and that things come to you for a reason, people come in your path for a reason.
“I’m a hairdresser and last summer I had to do hair for a wedding,” Dann, who runs a booth at E-Clips Salon in Sidney, continued. “I found out the girl was from outside of Bainbridge and owns horses and we hit it off. I got talking and asked her if I could come out to ride. I made an appointment and went out to ride … and said, ‘I’d love to do some photos with some of your horses.’ So, I ended up doing that and made (the photos) my Christmas cards last year. I went out on a really cold November day and one of the girls I worked with said she’d take the photos with her iPhone and they just turned out lovely. I was so happy with them. I had several people say, ‘Linn, those are so good, you should send them to a horse magazine’ and that’s when a lightbulb came on and I thought, ‘I do subscribe to Chrome. You know what, maybe I’ll enter one of those pictures when the contest comes around in spring.’”
Dann said, once committed to the idea, she had additional photos taken professionally. Contestants, she noted, ranged from 18 to 63 and included men and women. Entrants were also required to submit personal essays detailing “what makes you unique,” she said.
“I was really like, ‘what am I going to write?’,” she said. “I’m not glitzy. But I said I was a hairdresser in a small country town and, though petite in stature, had a larger-than-life heart and dreams. I said one of my goals with clients is to always listen, encourage and inspire them. I love people and I love hearing their stories, experiences and what makes them tick, so therefore I’m always looking for inspiration, and one of the things that has given me inspiration is Chrome Magazine. Chrome did that for me in more ways than one. I really had the love of horses in me from 6 years old on, then, after a long hiatus from riding and a yearning inside, I climbed back into the saddle.
“I thought maybe they’d think I was trying to butter them up saying that,” Dann continued, “but it’s so true. The stories and photos in this magazine are beautiful; I could sit and look at it forever.”
To learn more, visit apha.com/publications/chromemagazine
