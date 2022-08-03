Family history spurred Oneonta resident Katherine O’Donnell to action.
The professor emeritus of sociology at Hartwick College organized “Peace for Ukraine,” a fundraiser benefiting Doctors Without Borders, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. The event, which will feature local musicians, storytellers, poets and artists, will take place from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7 at The Turquoise Barn in Bloomville.
“I am not the only organizer, but the idea was mine and it came from my family history,” O’Donnell said. “My mother, grandmother, half-brother and half-sister were Estonian refugees in World War II, so when Russia invaded Ukraine and I saw the faces of the mothers and grandmothers and children, I saw my family’s faces. They had to experience the same deprivations, conflicts and bombings that the Ukrainians are experiencing … and by the same country, decades separated.”
O’Donnell said she’s hoping to raise “as much as possible.”
“The main and only beneficiary … is Doctors Without Borders, Special Relief Fund, Ukraine,” she said, noting that one-time donations can be made online at doctorswithoutborders.org or by calling 212-679-6800. “They’ve had a tremendous presence in Ukraine, even before the invasion, and since the invasion, they are working with Ukraine, but also in all the surrounding nations, with refugees. They’re in Poland, Belarus, Czechoslovakia, so they have a very large effort going on in this crisis. Of course, they do tremendous work globally all the time, but we’re focused on this particular relief effort.
“It’s not a ticketed event,” O’Donnell continued. “We are asking for donations in cash or check, and there will be a donation jar with information about Doctors Without Borders. Then the artwork is a separate purchase … and, for much of the artwork, 50% will go to Doctors Without Borders and 50% to the artist, and some artists are contributing 100% of the (profits from) their artwork.”
O’Donnell said planning began in March by a six-person team of volunteers.
“It was really key that we find a beautiful location and one that would accommodate bands and so on, so a friend of mine, Michael Suchorsky, is a musician who got me in touch with Michael Milton, owner of The Turquoise Barn,” she said. “He’s also an artist and he was willing to donate the space for the day. It’s a beautiful historic farm setting, with the turquoise barn where the art show is going to be, and a huge barn that he has tastefully updated but retained the historic character (of), and that’s a beautiful performance space where the music, poetry and storytelling will take place. People are welcome to picnic or … enjoy the food of Tulip and the Rose. It’s a very lush, Delaware County setting and the site really made this possible.”
Bands, O’Donnell said, will perform from 1 to 4, with storytelling and poetry from 4 to 6 and more music from 6 to 8. The art show, she said, will run from 1 to 6 and will showcase “more than 15” artists from Delaware and Otsego counties. Ten local bands, eight storytellers and five poets will be featured, she said.
O’Donnell said she’s hopeful positive feedback will generate hearty participation.
“It’s open to anyone,” she said. “In terms of performers alone, we have quite a number of people, then the artists, so I don’t know what to project, but we are looking forward to a good-sized crowd, and we can accommodate it rain or shine, because all the events will take place inside and there’s plenty of parking.
“People seem enthusiastic, and many people know Doctors Without Borders,” O’Donnell continued. “The artists’, musicians’ and talent response has been enormous. Everyone has been very moved by the event, because we’re all filled with such horror over this situation in Ukraine. This is our effort to try to address it in some way.”
The Turquoise Barn is at 8052 county Route 18 in Bloomville. For more information, find the “Peace for Ukraine” event page, with host Rhiannon Catalyst, on Facebook.
