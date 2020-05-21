Three area churches will offer barbecued chicken and more to go, a parade and ceremony will be held in Laurens and three ceremonies will take place in Unadilla, all in observance of Memorial Day, Monday, May 25.
The First Presbyterian Church of Stamford will sell chicken by Brooks' House of Bar-B-Q from 11 a.m. until it sells out.
According to a media release, setup will be somewhat different from previous years to allow for social distancing.
Barbecued chicken halves will be sold for $7 each in the NAPA parking lot on Main Street, across from the church.
Barbecued chicken will be sold curbside from 11 a.m. until sold out at South Kortright Community Church at 10710 County Highway 18. Pies, rolls and salads will also be available.
A drive-through, takeout-only Brooks’ House of Bar-B-Q chicken and ribs fundraiser will take place from noon until sold out at the Church of Christ Uniting at 22 Church St. in Richfield Springs.
Chicken halves will be sold for $8 each and ribs for $11 each.
According to a media release, patrons will enter the circular driveway, place and pay for their orders from their vehicles and then proceed to the outside pickup point. Patrons are requested to have the exact amount of money for their orders and are required to wear a mask.
All mandated safety precautions and procedures will be followed by church volunteers working during the event.
The Laurens American Legion Post 1688 will host an all-vehicle Memorial Day parade and ceremony. According to a media release, the parade will assemble on Craft Street in Laurens at 9:30 a.m. and will include emergency service vehicles, antique cars and military vehicles. The parade will start at 10 a.m. and will follow a route through the village to the cemetery.
The public may line the streets for the parade and join the American Legion, Auxiliary and parade participants in the cemetery behind the Presbyterian Church for the ceremony. Attendees are asked to adhere to social distancing and personal protective equipment requirements.
Ceremonies in the village of Unadilla's two cemeteries and at Unadilla Bridge will begin at 10:30 a.m. Social distancing rules will be followed.
