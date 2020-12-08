Local filmmakers explore a divided America

Two local documentary filmmakers have returned to Otsego County after a long shoot and are working to edit their material into a film about a divided America and the voices that get lost in the conflict.
Gilbertsville producer Jeri Wachter and Oneonta producer/director Joseph C. Stillman began their journey interviewing local people. In the late summer and early fall, they interviewed people in their hometowns. The working title for the project is "Something in the Water."
The success of their local shoots led them to branch out, Wachter told The Daily Star on Tuesday, Dec. 8.
"It is sort of what we did locally, shining a light on the voices of people who don't always get listened to," she said. "We intended to have as wide and diverse a group of voices as we could, not only to find the two sides we see most often, but so we also see the nuances of those sides."
After filming in Gilbertsville in October, the production headed south, Wachter said, going to "12 states in 18 days, talking to more than 60 people." They found interview subjects by knocking on doors, talking to people on the street and reaching out to local organizations along the way, she said.
The interviews continued through the election and into the aftermath by design; Wachter said some of the film's subjects still don't recognize the large electoral and popular vote win by President-elect Joe Biden over Donald Trump.
"To some, the story has not ended," she said.
However, despite the partisan divide, Wachter said, she tried to use the camera in an unbiased way, listening to all of her subjects and allowing them a chance to speak their minds. She said she learned that although the opinions differed in many ways, the areas of concern for people did not change based on their political party.
"People are concerned about their families," she said. "People are hopeful about the future. People are feeling the same feelings of anger and sadness, confusion and uncertainty. Everyone is dealing with changes because of the pandemic."
Wachter said it was odd going on the road during the pandemic, including to states where COVID protocols were not as strict as they are in New York. She said she and the crew worked hard to maintain their own standards to stay healthy.
Now back home, their problem is editing more than 60 hours of interviews into a coherent, true narrative of about 90 minutes. Technical work is needed. Money for technical work still needs to be secured.
"It is a work in progress," Wachter said. "We are busy working on editing what we have and putting the film together, which is exciting."
Wachter said she hopes to have a finished product close to Inauguration Day, which is Wednesday, Jan. 20. Local screenings will be set up and announced at a later date, she said.
Go to www.somethinginthewater.today for more information.
Greg Klein, staff writer, can be reached at gklein@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7218.
