Local filmmakers explore America's common ground

A new documentary about Americans' thoughts between October 2020 and April 2021 by two Gilbertsville residents will be shown Friday, Aug. 27, and proceeds will help The Major's Inn.
Producer Jeri Wachter and producer/director Joseph Stillman traveled to 30 states and interviewed 180 people for their documentary, titled “Something in the Water,” and the “work in progress” will be shown Friday night at 7 as a fundraiser for the inn.
“I just love that space,” Wachter said. “It's where we conducted our very first interview for the film. It's an honor to share our work for their benefit. The Major's Inn has been closed throughout COVID.”
Stillman said the film screening is dedicated to the memory of long-time Major's Inn volunteer John Rowe, who died in March.
“He and (his wife) Cece have been the driving force behind the Major's Inn,” Stillman said. “It's only right to honor John for all he's done for the inn.”
Wachter said she and Stillman conducted their first interviews in October 2020 at the inn, then traveled south to interview people in North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Louisiana and other states. She said the next leg was in January along the East Coast shortly after President Joe Biden's inauguration, and the third leg was in March and April, when they traveled the Midwest and West Coast.
“There wasn't any one place or individual that stuck out during filming,” Wachter said. “People are indeed complex and wonderful and desiring a common goal.”
Stillman agreed, “There is nuance all over America. Jeri and I don't always agree, and after driving 16,500 miles and shooting for 50 days, it has given me optimism that even though we have different views, we all desire finding common ground. It has restored my optimism in America. Despite all of our differences, we're all Americans and we all want the same things — a job, a place to live, good health care, access to education and free speech. The challenge is to get people to sit down and talk to each other.”
Wachter agreed and said, “Hopefully our film will do that. Start a conversation to find common ground.”
The duo asked each participant the same 13 questions and filmed the answers over an hour-long interview Wachter said.
“We didn't ask them who they voted for or what party they belonged to,” Stillman said. “We wanted to know what they thought about the issues the country was struggling with.”
Wachter said some people were skeptical about the intent of the documentary because they were from the East Coast.
“Some people changed their mind at the last minute and didn't want to be interviewed, but once we started filming, word got around that we didn't have an agenda,” she said.
Stillman said it was interesting to hear that older adults compare what was happening to the country to what happened in the late 1960s during the Civil Rights movement and the deaths of Martin Luther King Jr. and Bobby Kennedy.
“Young people don't see the same division among themselves that older Americans see,” Wachter said. “One young woman said she was tired of labeling because it was calling out our differences as well.”
While Wachter said they didn't want to label anyone, they wanted to make sure they had a cross-section of America's diversity. She said the age range of interviewees was 18 through 93. She said the income level of the participants also varied.
“We went from a wealthy neighborhood to seeing a food line with 2,000 people in it in downtown Los Angeles,” Stillman said.
Wachter said organizing the filming was a bit of a challenge, as they had to bring people to locations to be filmed and had to be mindful of the COVID-19 safety protocols in the different locations.
“We filmed in beautiful old movie theaters, churches, offices and other places,” Wachter said. “Some of these places hadn't been opened since the pandemic began and it was nice to bring life back into these buildings.”
She said in the course of filming they had two major obstacles to overcome due to outside forces. One day they were stuck in traffic for five hours and missed a full day of shooting at a location, so they conducted on-the-street interviews instead, she said. The second was when they shot in New Orleans after a hurricane hit and there was no power where they were scheduled to shoot, but a local organization's office had power and let them shoot there, she said.
Stillman and Wachter said they got a lot of good material from all of the interviews and hope that people watching the film Friday see a reflection of themselves. Wachter said the film is appropriate for older high school students and adults.
A donation of $10 is suggested. Popcorn and beverages will be served. To reserve a seat, call 607-226-4181 or visit https://somethinginthewater.today
