Jackie Hull's Cherry Valley business, A Rose is a Rose, has been busy during the coronavirus pandemic and as a result, she said she wanted to give back to her community.
What started as a one-off visit to a nursing home has turned into a tour of the Otsego County nursing homes and more, Hull told The Daily Star during a phone interview Thursday, May 7.
"COVID-19 has been good to the flower business, if nothing else," she said. "It's kind of been the one luxury item you can still buy for someone. And everybody knows you can send flowers."
Business is good enough that Mother's Day weekend is almost all booked, in part because she is limited on how many deliveries they can make in a weekend. The business is more of a family affair than normal, with Hull's daughter Olivia unexpectedly home just a "formality" from getting her master's degree in occupational therapy from Utica College.
"I have just been very grateful for the support people have given me, and I just feel so lucky to have the support," Hull said. "So I knew I had to find a way to give some of that back to my community."
Hull picked nursing homes because with nursing homes closed to visitors during the pandemic, "People in nursing homes are kind of the forgotten people," she said. "It has to be tough to have no contact."
Hull's first donation went to Cooperstown Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing on state route 28 in the town of Otsego. She bought four cases of small pots and filled them with flowers. Olivia made uplifting cards, Hull said. They turned their deliveries over at the door, she said, so the final reactions escaped her view. However, she said the feedback was great.
So they decided to keep donating, giving donations to the Clara Welch Thanksgiving Home and Woodside Hall in Cooperstown and Marchand Manor in Sharon Springs.
At Woodside, Hull saw two women sitting outside.
"They saw the van pull up and they were all smiles," Hull said. "I said to them, 'we have flowers for the lunch tables,' and their faces just lit up, again. It felt like we were spreading joy."
Hull said SUNY Oneonta saw a social media post from one of the deliveries, and wanted to order flowers for all the Oneonta nursing homes.
"They did pay for that, but we delivered for free, to Fox Nursing Home and Chestnut Street Nursing Home," she said.
Hull said she'll keep making some rounds to the nursing homes in the area, and she feels blessed to be working.
"I don't know anything but working," she said, "So, of course, I'm working and I am feel blessed. I feel like I am bringing joy to people.
"It always cheers people up," she said. "Nobody ever returns flowers."
Greg Klein, staff writer, can be reached at gklein@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7218.
