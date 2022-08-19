Local Girl Scout Natalie Thompson has completed her Gold Award, the highest honor award that a Girl Scout can earn.
Thompson, 18, is a member of of Troop 30007 and a recent graduate of Oneonta High School. Her membership in Girl Scouts dates back to when she was in kindergarten.
"I always enjoyed being a scout, as it has allowed me to help my community and the world around me," she said.
For her Gold Award project, Thompson decided to design a website and start a project called 'What's In Your Mind?" The project's main goal was to give a platform where kids and teens can explore and learn about their mental health and why it is important to break the stigma surrounding the topic.
"The website has been completely volunteer run, and will continue to be by members of our community," Thompson said. "Anyone can watch videos and read articles that are posted on the website, and can interact with these things to learn more about their mental health and open up healthy and new dialogue conversations about it in their everyday life."
Some features of the website include articles on topics such as "ADHD in girls" and tips on how to stay mentally healthy.
The website also showcases resources for the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), The Trevor Project and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Thompson talked about why she chose to do the project. "Mental health has always been an important topic for me, especially growing up in a generation where everything around us can affect how we perceive ourselves," she said.
"Something that influenced me the most to do this project was seeing people such as my high school health teacher, Mrs. Renee Stanley, speak about the topic in a light I'd never really seen before," Thompson said. "After seeing how she spoke about the topic, it really inspired me and made me realize that we could all be having similar positive, comfortable, and safe conversations about mental health."
Some difficulties Thompson faced while working on the project were the restrictions placed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I had to find ways to work around that and get ahold of community members and connections safely, but also in a timely manner so the project could be completed on time," she said. "Utilizing things such as Zoom, phone calls and email rather than in person conversations help move the project along. Once restrictions started to lift, we really got to work on the biggest parts of it."
Although Thompson is preparing to attend SUNY Potsdam's Crane School of Music, she plans to continue working with others on the project in the future.
"There is a space on the website for people to send a message to the project group if anyone may be interested in writing articles or doing something specific to help sustain the project, as this has all been volunteer based," Thompson said. "I want to see this project sustained for a long time and I would love to see the impact it may have on the conversations we have surrounding our mental health."
Thompson also plans to continue her Girl Scout journey into adulthood and has recently worked as a summer camp counselor and intends to do it again in the future. She is an active volunteer with her council's Girls Advisory Board and she is a National Delegate for the council.
"I represent the GSNYPENN council at the national convention where we get to decide on any amendments or additions to our Girl Scout constitution. I get to be a part of that decision making and use my voice in a positive way. That is something Girl Scouts has always allowed me to do," Thompson said.
"My hope for this gold award project is that I can see a change in the way that we look at ourselves and our mental health, and it can become a regular topic of conversation rather than a taboo topic in our lives," she said.
Alexis Ochi, staff writer, can be reached at aochi@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213.
