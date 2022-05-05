Girl Scouts from the Oneonta area planted 250 trees on April 30 as part of an Arbor Day celebration.
The reforestation event drew about 50 volunteers, including scouts from nine local troops. They planted 20 species of trees, including pin oak, shaggy bark elm, willow and magnolia, on a private property in Milford, said Rachel Rissberger, an Oneonta troop leader.
The project had been in the works for a year as part of a nationwide Girl Scout initiative to plant 5 million trees by 2026. It was organized in conjunction with the Upper Susquehanna Coalition, a conservation organization based in Owego that focuses on stream corridor rehabilitation, wetland restoration and sustainable agriculture in the Susquehanna watershed.
A representative of USC did a presentation for the scouts in February via Zoom about the importance of riparian forest buffers that made “the undertaking of planting 250 trees seem like a manageable task,” Rissberger said.
“Today, the majority of American teens feel afraid (57%) and angry (52%) about climate change but are also motivated to act,” according to a 2021 Girl Scout tree planting manual. “The world is changing rapidly with extreme weather events, so many girls fear — and rightly so — that they’ll inherit a diminished and unstable world … Planting millions of new trees can amplify the impact of existing trees and forests, further cleaning the air, reducing greenhouse gases and pollution, preventing erosion, and providing wildlife habitats.”
On Saturday, after a brief training, the girls and families completed the tree planting in less than three hours “with breaks for snacks, of course. And yes, the snacks included Girl Scout cookies,” Rissberger said.
