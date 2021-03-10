Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways announced that three local girls were among that 29 from across its council territory to earn the Girl Scout Gold Award — the highest achievement in Girl Scouting — during the 2019-20 member year. One of them received special recognition.
According to a media release, the council typically honors each class of award winners in person during late fall. Because of the pandemic, the celebration was moved to Feb. 27 as a virtual program.
“Gold Award Girl Scouts change the world by tackling issues they’re passionate about while learning essential skills that prepare them for all aspects of life," GSNYPENN CEO Julie Dale said. "They problem-solve, inspire, advocate, educate and make a difference. The benefits in their communities and beyond are of lasting, positive change brought about by their efforts. We applaud the commitment and dedication required to earn this award and are proud of our ‘Class of 2020’ Gold Award Girl Scouts. We know they each will continue to make the world a better place well into the future,”
The Girl Scout Gold Award recognizes Girl Scout Seniors and Ambassadors (grades 9-12) who "demonstrate extraordinary leadership through sustainable and measurable take action projects," the release said.
Each girl must dedicate a minimum of 80 hours to planning and implementing her project, which must benefit the community and have a lasting impact.
Local Gold Award winners include:
• Devon Guzy of Cooperstown, who worked with the village of Cooperstown and her local fire, water and sewage departments to educate the town on the importance of proper maintenance of fire hydrants. She organized a group of community members and painted and scraped 140 hydrants around the town, the release said. She is a junior at Cooperstown Junior/Senior High School.
• Tyler Lindner of Norwich, whose project "God is on the Move" sought to bring families closer to God, in addition to getting them to spend quality time together outside in nature. She is a graduate of Norwich High School and attends SUNY Albany.
• Elizabeth Serafin of Oneonta, whose project was titled, "Together We Grow, Fox Community Garden." According to the release, Serafin "addressed the lack of accessible green space to plant and grow nutritional foods in her town by building a community garden. The garden is located in the center of town within walkable distance of a bus stop and is free to any community member who fills out an application." She is a graduate of Oneonta High School and attends SUNY Cortland.
Additionally, Serafin was presented with the $4,000 Kelly Perkins Scholarship for her project.
