On Wednesday, Sept. 20, the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties is set to host Mohawk Valley Gives — a 24-hour community-wide giving day to benefit nonprofit organizations serving the Mohawk Valley region.
According to the Mohawk Valley Gives website, the second annual event aims to rally support for nonprofit organizations serving the Herkimer, Oneida and Otsego regions.
Last year, the event brought in more than $630,000 in one day from more than 1,700 donors who made more than 2,750 donations.
Early giving has already started. As of Friday at 6 p.m., the Glimmerglass Festival in Cooperstown ranked No. 2 on the top fundraisers leaderboard with $6,415 raised from 41 donors, and the Community Foundation of Otsego County ranked No. 6 with $1,700 from four donors.
Donations can be made through the Mohawk Valley Gives online portal and are tax-deductible. Participating nonprofits receive their money within five to seven business days.
Contributions may be made via credit and debit card only, processed by GiveGab.
GiveGab retains a 3.5% campaign management fee from all donations. Credit card processing fees are an additional 2.5%, plus 30 cents for all major credit cards. Donors are given the option to cover the fees so that 100% of the donation goes towards the receiving organization.
Participating organizations also are eligible for additional financial prizes backed by sponsors and the Community Foundation's Board of Trustees. Some prizes are available exclusively to organizations participating in the Community Foundation of Otsego County Campaign.
To make a contribution, visit www.givemv.org.
Otsego County
Oneonta
Catholic Charities of Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie Counties
Catskill Choral Society
The Catskill Symphony Orchestra
The Center For Continuing Adult Learning Inc.
Center for Agricultural Development and Entrepreneurship (CADE)
Community Arts Network of Oneonta Inc.
Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society
Family Planning of South Central NY
Family Resource Network Inc.
Film Otsego
Foothills Performing Arts & Civic Center
Friends of the Oneonta Theatre
Future for Oneonta Foundation
Greater Oneonta Historical Society
Helios Care
LEAF Council on Alcoholism and Addictions, Inc.
Oneonta Community Health Center
Oneonta Family YMCA
Oneonta Youth Soccer Association
Opportunities for Otsego
Otsego County Chapter, NYSARC Inc. DBA The Arc Otsego
The Salvation Army of Oneonta
Saturday's Bread
Springbrook
Super Heroes Humane Society
Cooperstown
Angel Network of Cooperstown
The Brookwood School
Cooperstown Art Association Inc.
Cooperstown Farmers' Market
Cooperstown Food Pantry Inc.
Cooperstown Foundation for Excellence in Education
Cooperstown Friends of the Parks
Cooperstown Sports Booster Club
Cornell Cooperative Extension Schoharie and Otsego Counties
Friends of Doubleday
Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown
Glimmerglass Festival
Glimmerglass Film Days
Guild of Glimmerglass Festival
Join the Cooper Circle
League of Women Voters of the Cooperstown Area
National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum
Otsego 2000
Otsego 2000 general support
Otsego County Conservation Association
Otsego County Council of Senior Citizens Inc.
Otsego Land Trust Inc.
Otsego Outdoors
The Smithy Pioneer Gallery Inc.
Susquehanna SPCA
Edmeston
Community Cupboard of Edmeston
The Edmeston Education Foundation Inc.
Pathfinder Village Foundation Inc.
Hartwick
Hartwick Food Pantry
Milford
Otsego Rural Housing Assistance Inc.
Otego
Athelas Therapeutic Riding Inc.
Otsego Christian Academy
Richfield Springs
Canadarago Lake Improvement Association
Richfield Springs Garden Club
Richfield Springs Food Pantry Inc.
Richfield Youth Sports Inc.
Richfield Springs Community Center
Springfield Center
Community Foundation of Otsego County
Schoharie County Community Foundation
Springfield Historical Society
West Edmeston
Unadilla Community Farm Education Center Inc.
Delaware County
Hamden
Catskills Agrarian Alliance, Inc.
Roxbury
Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties
Schoharie County
Cobleskill
The Gathering Place 50 Plus Community Center, Oneonta
Jefferson
Jefferson Historical Society
