On Wednesday, Sept. 20, the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties is set to host Mohawk Valley Gives — a 24-hour community-wide giving day to benefit nonprofit organizations serving the Mohawk Valley region.

According to the Mohawk Valley Gives website, the second annual event aims to rally support for nonprofit organizations serving the Herkimer, Oneida and Otsego regions.

Last year, the event brought in more than $630,000 in one day from more than 1,700 donors who made more than 2,750 donations.

Early giving has already started. As of Friday at 6 p.m., the Glimmerglass Festival in Cooperstown ranked No. 2 on the top fundraisers leaderboard with $6,415 raised from 41 donors, and the Community Foundation of Otsego County ranked No. 6 with $1,700 from four donors.

Donations can be made through the Mohawk Valley Gives online portal and are tax-deductible. Participating nonprofits receive their money within five to seven business days.

Contributions may be made via credit and debit card only, processed by GiveGab.

GiveGab retains a 3.5% campaign management fee from all donations. Credit card processing fees are an additional 2.5%, plus 30 cents for all major credit cards. Donors are given the option to cover the fees so that 100% of the donation goes towards the receiving organization.

Participating organizations also are eligible for additional financial prizes backed by sponsors and the Community Foundation's Board of Trustees. Some prizes are available exclusively to organizations participating in the Community Foundation of Otsego County Campaign.

To make a contribution, visit www.givemv.org.

Otsego County

Oneonta

Catholic Charities of Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie Counties

Catskill Choral Society

The Catskill Symphony Orchestra

The Center For Continuing Adult Learning Inc.

Center for Agricultural Development and Entrepreneurship (CADE)

Community Arts Network of Oneonta Inc.

Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society

Family Planning of South Central NY

Family Resource Network Inc.

Film Otsego

Foothills Performing Arts & Civic Center

Friends of the Oneonta Theatre

Future for Oneonta Foundation

Greater Oneonta Historical Society

Helios Care

LEAF Council on Alcoholism and Addictions, Inc.

Oneonta Community Health Center

Oneonta Family YMCA

Oneonta Youth Soccer Association

Opportunities for Otsego

Otsego County Chapter, NYSARC Inc. DBA The Arc Otsego

The Salvation Army of Oneonta

Saturday's Bread

Springbrook

Super Heroes Humane Society

Cooperstown

Angel Network of Cooperstown

The Brookwood School

Cooperstown Art Association Inc.

Cooperstown Farmers' Market

Cooperstown Food Pantry Inc.

Cooperstown Foundation for Excellence in Education

Cooperstown Friends of the Parks

Cooperstown Sports Booster Club

Cornell Cooperative Extension Schoharie and Otsego Counties

Friends of Doubleday

Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown

Glimmerglass Festival

Glimmerglass Film Days

Guild of Glimmerglass Festival

Join the Cooper Circle

League of Women Voters of the Cooperstown Area

National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum

Otsego 2000

Otsego 2000 general support

Otsego County Conservation Association

Otsego County Council of Senior Citizens Inc.

Otsego Land Trust Inc.

Otsego Outdoors

The Smithy Pioneer Gallery Inc.

Susquehanna SPCA

Edmeston

Community Cupboard of Edmeston

The Edmeston Education Foundation Inc.

Pathfinder Village Foundation Inc.

Hartwick

Hartwick Food Pantry

Milford

Otsego Rural Housing Assistance Inc.

Otego

Athelas Therapeutic Riding Inc.

Otsego Christian Academy

Richfield Springs

Canadarago Lake Improvement Association

Richfield Springs Garden Club

Richfield Springs Food Pantry Inc.

Richfield Youth Sports Inc.

Richfield Springs Community Center

Springfield Center

Community Foundation of Otsego County

Schoharie County Community Foundation

Springfield Historical Society

West Edmeston

Unadilla Community Farm Education Center Inc.

Delaware County

Hamden

Catskills Agrarian Alliance, Inc.

Roxbury

Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties

Schoharie County

Cobleskill

The Gathering Place 50 Plus Community Center, Oneonta

Jefferson

Jefferson Historical Society

