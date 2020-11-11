ALBANY — In a rite of fall, county legislatures across the state are putting the finishing touches on budgets aimed at preserving public services and funding the positions and the equipment needed to carry out those tasks..
What's different this time is the spending blueprints have to be pieced together while the state government has held up some of the reimbursements the counties have been expecting to get from Albany for the services they provide. The state funding reductions have added to the fiscal strains triggered by a sharp downturn in tax revenues in a year when the economy took a blow from pandemic-driven shutdowns.
But any further belt-tightening aimed at local health departments within county governments pose grave threats to the ability of those agencies' efforts to prevent communicable disease and promote healthy communities, said Sarah Ravenhall, director of the New York State Association of County Health Officials.
Even before the pandemic hit New York in March, those agencies were well below peak strength.
In the counties outside New York City, staffing at local health departments was reduced by a third from 2011 to 2018, leaving the remaining workers struggling to keep up with the duties assigned to them, Ravenhall said in an interview.
Tax caps and restrictions on funding eligibility created challenges for the agencies in what has now proven to have been a warm-up for an even more dire situation: facing state cuts at a time when the world is locked in a wave of coronavirus infections that on Tuesday had some 62,000 Americans being hospitalized due to the contagion.
Some counties, Ravenhall said, as an alternative to laying off staff, are seeking to reduce the size of agencies by offering early retirement incentives that, when accepted, will leave the health departments with fewer workers to deal with the mission at hand.
"That is certainly something that is concerning when you think about the years of collective expertise that we could be losing within the counties," Ravenhall said.
The county health agencies have been on the front lines of responding to the pandemic, coordinating testing programs, contact tracing, monitoring people who are isolating and offering guidance to businesses, schools and families, she noted.
Core services in line to be impacted by funding shortages include those dealing with environmental health, restaurant inspections, enforcement of tobacco control laws, emergency readiness, immunizations, rabies clinics and the promotion of physical fitness, she added.
But the state, due to the pandemic, has had to cut its support to the counties because it is facing its own financial calamity, amounting to a "devastating, nearly $63 billion revenue loss with no federal funding so far to offset it," said Freeman Klopott, spokesman for the state Division of the Budget.
"The state is forced to decrease spending while we wait for the federal government to act, and if they fail, temporary cash management actions will become permanent spending reductions," Klopott said. "The state funds local governments, schools, hospitals and critical services for the vulnerable and anywhere we don't reduce spending means deeper reductions elsewhere."
Gov. Andrew Cuomo, county government leaders and associations representing New York mayors and town governments have all been urging congressional representatives to pass a second stimulus package that addresses the massive and growing fiscal needs of their operations.
The coronavirus contagion, meanwhile, has claimed the lives of an additional 32 New Yorkers, according to state data released Tuesday. Also, positivity rates continued to increase in several upstate regions, and the state recorded the highest number of new infections in one day — 3,495 — since early May.
Both Niagara University and Syracuse University in recent days have been grappling with infection surges in their respective student bodies, and both campuses are switching to remote instruction.
The number of lives taken in New York from the coronavirus reached 26,005 Tuesday, while 1,548 hospital patients were being treated for the infection, an increase of 104 in one day.
Those patients included 296 people being treated in intensive care units, according to state data.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
