With COVID-19 cases on the rise in the United States, local health officials are asking people to take precautions but not panic.
According to the state Department of Health, there were 173 cases in the state as of Tuesday, March 10, including one case in Ulster County. There are no known COVID-19 cases in Otsego, Delaware, Chenango and Schoharie counties.
COVID-19 is a new strain in the coronavirus family, said Dr. Charles Hyman, an infectious disease specialist at Bassett Medical Center. Coronavirus is quite common and causes usually mild respiratory tract infections in people, he said.
Coronaviruses can also infect animals and can sometimes jump to humans and lead to infection, Hyman said. Other animal-derived coronaviruses include Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, or SARS, which is thought to have originated in bats, and Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome which probably came from camels, he said.
It's not yet known where COVID-19 came from, which may contribute to the fear surrounding it, he said.
"Even though there’s good information evolving, almost on a daily basis, in our understanding of this it’s still very unknown," Hyman said. "I think it’s leading to a lot of uncertainty and I think that’s always scary for folks."
The relative newness of COVID-19 shouldn't overshadow the seriousness of the flu, Hyman said. Though flu season is almost over, people should still get vaccinated if they haven't, he said.
"We shouldn’t lose track of the fact that influenza is with us on a yearly basis and kills tens of thousands of people in this country, and that’s also a respiratory tract infection," he said.
Hyman said for the vast majority of people, COVID-19 resolves without any problems. However, people over the age of 65 who have underlying diseases such as diabetes, heart disease and lung disease are at a much higher risk of developing serious illness, he said.
"I think for younger people who are healthy, this will prove to be a relatively mild disease that is self-limited," Hyman said. "There may even be — we have to yet wait to see — a large number of people who get affected and it’s almost inconsequential."
Hyman said people who are more at risk of infection should reconsider going to events with a lot of people, as the virus is spread by droplets of saliva or other fluids that escape the mouth when coughing and speaking. Symptoms to watch for are cough, fever and shortness of breath, he said.
At the Cooperstown Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, visitors now need to complete a questionnaire before visiting loved ones, according to an email statement from Centers Health Care.
"The questionnaire pertains to anything that may relate to possible areas that could raise a red flag of the virus," the email read. "If something comes up of concern, the facility’s director of nursing, assistant director of nursing and/or administrator will meet with that visitor. Centers Health Care is allowing each facility administrator and director of nursing to make an executive decision regarding visiting hours in their facility."
In Oneonta, local officials are bracing for any potential impact, including sanitizing and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces and making arrangements to do the same for public transportation.
The SUNY campuses in Oneonta, Cobleskill and Delhi are also developing protocols and procedures in response to the virus's spread, including remote teaching if the virus reaches the campuses. Hartwick College announced Tuesday, March 10 that it has “suspended all nonessential college-sponsored travel for individuals and groups,” cancelling non-conference men's and women's lacrosse games scheduled for the weeks of March 9 and March 16.
Otsego County has a pandemic flu plan that's been modified to focus on COVID-19 if necessary, Kim Schlosser, assistant director of public health at Otsego County Department of Health said. The plan has also been tailored over the years in response to other illnesses like the swine flu, measles and Ebola, Schlosser said. Through the plan, the health department would work with other agencies like the state Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, county emergency services, schools and colleges.
Delaware County Public Health Director Mandy Walsh said the county also has a pandemic plan. She stressed that if people are concerned they are ill, they should call medical professionals before coming in to be seen to give them time to prepare.
There isn't yet a vaccination for COVID-19. Delaware County Public Health Programs Manager Heather Warner said non-pharmaceutical interventions are being emphasized, like thorough and frequent hand washing — the CDC recommends singing the Happy Birthday song twice while scrubbing with soap — immediately discarding used tissues and coughing or sneezing into the elbow. Like Hyman, she said the elderly with underlying medical conditions are the most vulnerable and these precautions are being put into place to protect them.
Visit www.bassett.org/covid-19 to view frequently asked questions about COVID-19, county health department contact information, and links from the CDC and state Department of Health with the most up-to-date information about the virus.
Shweta Karikehalli, staff writer, can be reached at skarikehalli@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_ShwetaK on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.