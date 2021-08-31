A program offered to palliative care patients by Helios Care in Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie counties has been nominated for a national award.
The Choices Palliative Care program has been selected as a top 25 finalist in the second round of The Tipping Point Challenge sponsored by the Center to Advance Palliative Care and The John A. Hartford Foundation, a media release said.
“Helios Care applied for the Tipping Point Challenge in order to share our successful model with other providers,” Alicia Fish, director of development and marketing at Helios, said. “Our Choices palliative care program reduced ER visits and hospital admissions by almost 70%, improving the lives of patients, decreasing the burden for caregivers and decreasing healthcare costs.”
The program offered by Helios Care was designed to help manage symptoms, increase comfort and improve the quality of life for patients with a serious illness and their caregivers, the release said. The program includes nursing and social work care, telehealth and 24/7 telephone support provided in the safety of the home, the release said. The program eased the burden for patients and caregivers and resulted in a 73% reduction in hospital admissions and emergency room visits for patients, the release said.
According to Fish, the program served 82 patients from February 2020 through June 30, 2021, in the three-county area it serves.
“This does not include the hospice patients we care for daily,” Fish said. “Our teams have been able to provide exceptional care in patients' homes throughout the pandemic. In addition to in-home visits, our providers were creative in providing care through telehealth equipment, telephone and virtual meetings.”
According to the Tipping Point Challenge website, the competition is open to health care organizations and collaborations in any setting, discipline or specialty in the United States. The goal of the competition is to catalyze innovation that will make positive changes in the care of serious illness, the website said.
“Helios Care is not only sharing our successful model with other providers, we are always looking at best practices in our field to identify ways to improve the care of our patients,” Fish said.
The challenge was open to health care providers that provide hospice, palliative, COPD and cancer care, the website said. Other providers in the top 25 include: Ascension, which serves 19 states, Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown and Harris, Moffitt Cancer Center in Florida, NYU Langone Health and NYU Rory Myers College of Nursing and the Jewish Home in New York City, Commonwealth Care Alliance in Boston, Massachusetts and Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, California, according to the website.
Gold, silver and bronze award winners will be announced in October. To read more about the programs listed in the top 25, visit tippingpointchallenge.capc.org. For more information about Helios Care, call 607-432-6773 or visit helioscare.org.
