Local hospitals are preparing to increase hospital capacity so they can accommodate more COVID-19 patients, per New York state orders.
As of Sunday, March 29, there are 59,513 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, and that number grows by the thousands each day as more people are tested. The state has the capacity to conduct more than 16,000 tests a day, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday, March 23.
That day, Cuomo signed an order requiring all New York hospitals to find ways to increase their state-approved capacity by 50%, with a goal of increasing it by 100%. He said his administration will waive rules that limit the number of beds the facilities can have, according to previous Daily Star reporting.
On Tuesday, March 24, Bassett Healthcare Network responded to the order and submitted network plans for a 50% increase and outlined additional plans for a potential 100% increase across the system, Bassett Public and Media Relations Director Karen Huxtable-Hooker said in a Friday, March 27, email to The Daily Star.
The required increase in bed capacity is being accomplished primarily through the postponement of elective surgeries, reprogramming of beds, including equipping more rooms with ventilators, and re-purposing areas within the Bassett system to accommodate a sudden influx of COVID-19 patients.
The numbers provided in the analysis to the state Department of Health Commissioner indicate the Bassett Healthcare Network can provide at least 145 more beds, and perhaps more than 200 more beds devoted to COVID-19 expansion, Huxtable-Hooker said.
The majority of those beds would be at Bassett Medical Center and the rest would be at Fox Hospital, O’Connor Hospital, Cobleskill Regional Hospital and Little Falls Hospital.
Bassett Medical Center is the only hospital in the Bassett Healthcare Network with an intensive care unit, Huxtable-Hooker said. The hospital has 180 total beds, 14 of which are intensive care unit beds, according to the state Department of Health's website.
Under the state mandate and during this pandemic, regulations have been modified to allow hospitals without a licensed intensive care unit to equip and re-purpose beds and areas of their facilities to accommodate patients needing ICU care.
The number of occupied beds is down considerably from the usual patient census at each hospital in the network, Huxtable-Hooker said. The number occupied changes on a daily basis.
"The network could accommodate a 50% increase in capacity fairly quickly," Huxtable-Hooker said. "A 100% increase is more challenging given the significant equipment and staffing needs, and the need to identify and renovate additional areas or buildings that could be used for patient care. This work continues."
Of United Health Services Chenango Memorial Hospital's 58 total beds, two are ICU beds, according to the state Department of Health's website. UHS Delaware Valley has 25 total beds, all of which are listed as "special use beds" on the state Department of Health's website. It is classified as a critical access hospital, a designation meant to improve access to health care in rural areas by giving these hospitals certain benefits like cost-based reimbursement for Medicare services, according to Rural Health Information Hub's website.
UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital and UHS Delaware Valley Hospital have submitted plans to increase bed capacity to accommodate any potential surge in COVID-19 patients, UHS Public Administrator Jon Tooley said in a Friday, March 27 email to The Daily Star.
"The plans are under the state's review and may change," Tooley said. "But through re-allocation of existing space we have been able to add some additional beds already and to create additional negative-pressure isolation rooms."
Negative-pressure rooms are prioritized for COVID-19 patients undergoing procedures that may make them cough, which could expose health care workers to germs from the droplets that escape their mouth. The rooms have a minimum of six air changes per hour, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website.
Shweta Karikehalli, staff writer, can be reached at skarikehalli@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_ShwetaK on Twitter.
