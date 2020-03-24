County jails have plans to deal with potential outbreaks of COVID-19, according to sheriffs and a jail administrator.
At the jails of Delaware and Chenango counties, visitation has been suspended, according to county sheriffs. Essential visitors such as lawyers are still permitted, Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond and Chenango County Under sheriff Daniel Frair said.
Those previously being held in the Otsego County Jail are still temporarily at Delaware and Albany county jails while the facility undergoes repairs. A Schoharie County Jail official did not return a phone call for comment.
DuMond and Frair said new inmates are quarantined for 14 days to monitor any potential symptoms.
“The inmates have all been really good about it, the staff have been good about it I think everyone has been,” DuMond said. “I have to commend our staff and inmates here for maintaining a level head and not panicking, and for using sound universal precautions.”
DuMond said the Delaware County jail is open supervision, meaning everyone has a cell but they aren’t confined to it. There is a large common area in the center, he said.
On average, there are about 15 inmates that move around the common area, DuMond said. He said the common area has enough space to maintain social distancing and furniture has been moved around to facilitate this.
If someone started displaying symptoms, they’d be isolated and the onsite medical professional would treat the patient in consultation with the attending physician, DuMond said.
“They actually could be removed from the facility if deemed necessary,” DuMond said. “More than likely if the person displays severe symptoms they’d be treated here in quarantine.”
Staff is being educated on precautions and protective means are available if needed, he said. Meals are now being delivered in cells rather than out in the open and staff and essential visitors are having their temperatures taken and answering questions to screen for COVID-19 symptoms any time they enter the jail.
To the extent possible, a 6-foot difference is being maintained between staff and inmates, he said.
Frair said the jail has two open “pods,” or sections of inmate living areas, that could be used for isolation if anyone became infected. A doctor comes in at least twice a week for medical evaluations and medical staff is on hand, he said.
“There’s room for them to move around and maintain distance,” Jail Administrator Tonya Shoales said. “Their cells are open all day, so they don’t have to be in that open room. They could be in the individual cells if they choose to be.”
Staff aren’t required to have their temperatures taken or answer questions, Frair said.
“All of our officers are using personal precautions — gloves, hand washing, that’s a daily thing we do,” Shoales said. “They also have access to hand sanitizer and are social distancing if we need to. We’ve posted all the Department of Health recommendations throughout our buildings.”
“A lot of it is self evaluation,” Frair said. “We’re telling them if they’re sick don’t come to work. If a supervisor notices something out of the ordinary, then questions will be asked if need be.”
Essential visitors communicate with inmates through non-contact visitation, or talking through glass barriers, Shoales said. If someone needed treatment, they would be quarantined to their individual cell and be cared for by full-time nurses, she said.
Recommended hand washing techniques and signs to watch for are posted in housing units, she said. Though they aren’t provided hand sanitizer, each person is issued an individual bar of soap in addition to liquid soap in day room areas, she said.
