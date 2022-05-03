Local leaders: We're happy for Delgado, will miss him

Local leaders expressed surprise but reacted positively to Gov. Kathy Hochul's announcement that she has chosen U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-Rhinebeck, as her lieutenant governor.
"It's a far better pick than her original lieutenant governor," said Schoharie County Board Chairman William Federice, a Republican.
Hochul's first pick, Brian Benjamin, was arraigned in federal court April 12 on multiple felony charges stemming from an alleged campaign corruption scheme while he was a state senator. The state legislature passed a resolution Monday, May 2, allowing Benjamin to remove himself from the June 28 primary ballot. Benjamin's removal will allow the Committee on Vacancies to place Delgado on the ballot.
Delgado defeated six challengers in the 2018 Democratic primary before he defeated incumbent Republican John Faso. He was re-elected in 2020 when he defeated Republican Kyle Van De Water. He was actively campaigning for re-election this year and faced tough competition against Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro.
"I'm extremely excited for him," said Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek, a Democrat. "He has advocated for Oneonta and small businesses. He's been able to get an awful lot done. He kept his head down and went to work. He is also bipartisan, which is so important."
Federice said he was happy to have upstate represented at the state, and said he and Delgado worked well together to get things accomplished for Schoharie County while in he was in Congress.
"We worked closely with him on how the ARPA funds could be spent and on expanding our EMS service," he said. "He has always been accessible. I hope it continues in Albany. He's been responsive to our needs."
Hamden Town Supervisor Wayne Marshfield said he was surprised to hear the news, but also praised Delgado. "He's a good guy who works for the people," he said. "He'll be a good representative in the state of New York too. It's a very good choice. He will represent us well."
However, Drnek and Marshfield said they are dismayed they are losing Delgado's representation in Washington. Delaware County Democratic Committee Chair Kathleen Hayek was also upset to be losing Delgado.
"I am heartbroken that we are losing the most active, responsive, and informed Congressional representation that Delaware County has known in my memory," she said. "However, as Delgado has been one of the most effective and bipartisan Congressional representatives in the country, the contacts he has made and the work he has accomplished in the past three plus years in D.C. in support of our rural interests and local economy will serve us well on the state level."
Otsego County Democratic Chair Caitlin Ogden said she was "extremely excited to witness the next phase in Delgado's career." She said, "He has served all of us so well in Congress, it'll be sad to lose him."
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
