Five libraries in the region will receive state grant money.
The grants are part of $950,000 in public library construction grant funds announced Tuesday by state Sen. James Seward, R-Milford across his 51st Senate District.
“Our libraries are significant educational resources that also serve as community hubs," Seward said in a media release. “In many towns and villages, the local library is also a historic landmark in need of costly technological and accessibility upgrades that must be accomplished while still maintaining the building’s traditional character. During the COVID-19 pandemic, our local library administrators have met new challenges head-on and I applaud them for continuing to safely serve the public under these trying circumstances.
“Assisting libraries with state funds takes the burden off local taxpayers, while preserving and improving these valuable resources for generations to come,” he said.
The grants are from $34 million in capital funds for public library construction and broadband infrastructure projects provided in the 2019-20 state budget, the release said.
Libraries receiving grants in the four-county region include:
• Edmeston Free Library will receive $88,166 for electrical updates with hardwired carbon monoxide/smoke detectors, a new front porch roof, an ADA-compliant ramp and structural restoration at a proposed new library at 26 East Street in Edmeston;
• Kinney Memorial Library at 3140 County Route 11 in Hartwick will receive $7,751 to replace its front door with a new automatic door to increase accessibility;
• The South New Berlin Free Library at 3320 State Route 8 in South New Berlin will receive $197,926 for a library building addition to include an ADA-compliant restroom and community room;
• The Community Library at 110 Union St. in Cobleskill will receive $287,305 for east wing building envelope improvements and fire suppression system expansion;
• The Worcester Free Library at 170 Main Street in Worcester will receive $9,000 to install an air cooling system utilizing air handlers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.