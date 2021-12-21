Local libraries get state grants

Libraries in the Four County Library System will receive $25,000 in state funding, Assemblyman Joseph Angelino, R-Norwich, announced Monday, Dec. 20.
The most recent state budget allowed each legislator to submit aid requests on behalf libraries within their districts.
“Public libraries are important community hubs that ensure lifelong learning for residents of all ages. I am happy to have been able to secure $25,000 in funding to the Four County Library System, which serves the four counties of my district — Broome, Chenango, Delaware and Otsego — so it was a perfect match,” said Angelino, who represents the 122nd Assembly District, in a media release. “Librarians and staff are always developing innovative enrichment programs, looking at incorporating new technology and services and finding ways to do more with what is available. I look forward to seeing how each library uses their funding to serve our communities well.”
The Sidney Memorial Public Library will receive $5,000, the release said, which will be used by the library "to better connect with their youth by purchasing new technology items such as virtual reality headsets and a 3D printer."
Additionally, the following 18 libraries will receive $1,111 each for various improvement purchases or projects: Afton Free Library; Bainbridge Free Library; Deposit Free Library; Fenton Free Library in Binghamton; Franklin Free Library; Gilbertsville Free Library; Moore Memorial Library in Greene; Louise Adelia Read Memorial Library in Hancock; Lisle Free Library; Morris Library; New Berlin Library; Nineveh Public Library; Guernsey Memorial Library in Norwich; Oxford Memorial Library; South New Berlin Free Library; Unadilla Public Library; William B Ogden Free Library in Walton; and Mary Wilcox Memorial Library in Whitney Point.
According to the release, Franklin Free Library intends to put the funds toward a program called “Celebrating Arts,” which will feature various performing and visual artists as well as authors and writers to educate children, while Gilbertsville Free Library plans to replace some computers, desks, chairs, printers and scanners.
