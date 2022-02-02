This Saturday is Take Your Child to the Library Day, and local libraries are encouraging parents and their children to take part.
The program was launched in Connecticut in 2011 by two librarians and raises community awareness about the importance of the library in the life of a child, and promotes library services and programs for children and families, the Connecticut Library Consortium website said. Families are encouraged to take their children to the library the first Saturday in February. Libraries in 43 states in the U.S. and three provinces in Canada are participating in the event, including the William B. Ogden Library in Walton and the Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta.
Heather Johnson, director of the William B. Ogden Library in Walton, said Saturday's event will begin at 11 a.m. Children will be able to color a bookmark, play with LEGOs, take a picture in front of the library's photo booth, and listen to Amber read a few stories. Children ages 5+ are also encouraged to sign-up for a library card. There will also be a scavenger hunt for a chance to win a LEGO set.
In addition to the activities, children and their families can view the changes made at the library. "We recently rearranged the stacks in our library, moving our children's section to a new location in the library," Johnson said. "This new space is bright and open. It has been fun for the staff to see families and children reading together on our window seat and on the bright carpets. This move has made library materials more accessible and has helped our circulation to increase."
Huntington Memorial Library will be at the Southside Mall's Valentine's Vendor and Craft Show on Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m., Program Assistant Bridget Stith said. The library will offer two STEAM activities for children to do while their parents shop. Kids can help build a fort at the mall using sticks, connectors, sheets, and paper to create something amazing. Kids can also complete an Ozobot Challenge by using special color codes to give tiny robots directions. No registration is necessary. The library will also sign up children for library cards.
Johnson said there are many reasons for children to attend libraries. She said children who attend libraries become life-long readers, and it is the first place where children learn how to be good citizens. "Using a library is a tangible way for children to learn about the civic resources that are available for their use and how to be responsible for them," she said.
Huntington Memorial Library Youth Librarian Kathryn Prada said young children who attend libraries are better prepared to for school.
"Libraries and reading are highly important in terms of a child’s development, and early literacy skills are imperative for that 0 to 5 year old range," Prada said. "Here at HML we utilize the top 5 practices of early literacy to help further a child’s development and help them get ready for school."
While other libraries don't have specific plans for Saturday, their directors encouraged parents to bring their children to their library anytime the library is open. For a list of libraries in Chenango, Delaware and Otsego counties, visit the Four County Library System at 4cls.org
For a list of libraries in Schoharie County, visit the Mohawk Valley Library System at mvls.info
