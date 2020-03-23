A key to coping with anxiety and stress during the COVID-19 pandemic is sticking to a routine as much as possible, according to Bassett Medical Center Clinical Psychologist James Anderson.
The pandemic has forced people to alter their routines — some have lost their jobs, teachers must now educate students from home and some essential businesses are facing higher stress and longer hours, among other things.
Attempting to keep a sense of normalcy will help ease the turmoil related to this, Anderson said.
“If you’re trying to work it can be tempting to sit in your pajamas all day,” Anderson said. “But getting yourself dressed as if you’re preparing for your workday can be centering.”
Try to get up at a regular time, get some physical activity — taking walks and watching YouTube exercise videos are good substitutes for the gym — and don’t overuse alcohol, drugs and other vices, he said. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, for men, heavy drinking is typically defined as having 15 drinks or more per week. For women, it’s eight drinks or more each week.
However, people should forgive themselves if they slip up sometimes during self isolation, he said. If someone indulges in a little more ice cream than they normally would because it makes them feel better, that’s not necessarily a bad thing, he said.
“We are in the middle of what looks likely to be a generational, nationwide and likely worldwide traumatic event,” Anderson said. “It’s not really fair for anyone to expect themselves to handle themselves perfectly all the time. I don’t want people to give themselves yet one more thing to stress and worry about if you’re maybe having a little bit more than you should in a given week. It’s hard to give really hard and fast rules about what people must do and what people should not do because they are under so much pressure right now.”
The same applies for parents who feel a lot of pressure to keep young kids academically and socially enriched, he said.
Given the newness of the situation, it’s OK for families to think outside the box a little, he said. Instead of immediately having kids read Charles Dickens everyday or take college classes online, encourage them to set up routines and learn practical skills like cooking and mechanical work, he said.
For teens who can more fully grasp the severity of the situation, volunteering can be helpful, he said.
Whether it’s things that can be done while social distancing like dropping off meals for those with limited mobility or helping hospitals by crafting masks, “looking for ways they can bring themselves into service for their own good and sense of community, for older kids that’s one thing I’d recommend,” Anderson said.
Social distancing can create a sense of loneliness. Some have pushed to change the term to “physical distancing” to more accurate reflect what it is, Anderson said.
This is the time to embrace technology to socially connect while keeping physical distance, he said. There are multiple ways to do so including phone calls, video conference calls, playing games online and more, he said.
“From that framework, even though we’re physically alone and there are many things about the pervasiveness of technology we rightfully grumble about, I think this is the time technology is our friend,” he said.
Anderson said a good place to start for people seeking mental health services are county mental health clinics. Anyone having thoughts of harming themselves or of suicide should seek help immediately.
Amid the pandemic, people are also dealing with economic uncertainty, loneliness from social distancing and worries about their health and that of others.
Anderson stressed that people shouldn’t discount these feelings.
“To have a degree of anxiety or stress in a time like this is normal,” Anderson said. “We’re all feeling that. This is not something that requires us to go into panic mode, but feeling a little more stressed out right now is OK. We’re all in this together.”
Visit https://bit.ly/3ag84FV online for more tips on mental health care during a pandemic.
Shweta Karikehalli, staff writer, can be reached at skarikehalli@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_ShwetaK on Twitter.
