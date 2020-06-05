Oneonta Area NAACP Vice President Michelle Osterhoudt said she hasn’t been able to watch a police brutality video since the shooting of Michael Brown in 2014.
“I have not watched the entire George Floyd video because I can't,” Osterhoudt said. “It's too painful and emotional for me to watch it.”
In Minneapolis on May 25, 46-year-old Floyd died after former police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes after an arrest over a reportedly counterfeit $20 bill. In mid-March, police fatally shot Breonna Taylor, who would have been 27 on June 5, after kicking in her door on a “no-knock” search warrant.
In February, two white men pursued and fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery, 25, while he was jogging in a south Georgia neighborhood, and went uncharged for weeks until May, after video of the incident became public. A state investigator testified Thursday that one of Arbery's killers uttered a racial slur as Arbery lay dying beneath him, according to the Associated Press.
These recent killings trail a long history of violence against black people in the United States, and all 50 states have recently had protests demanding justice.
“People in the black community are tired,” Osterhoudt said, noting that she appreciated efforts of those like Laurens Central School senior Sadie Starr Lincoln, who helped organize Oneonta’s May 31 peaceful protest for racial justice. “We’re tired because this is happening all the time and we’re the ones who are standing up and fighting.”
For those who also want to help lift the burden but aren’t sure how to get started, Osterhoudt said a good way to start is to simply fill out something you may have already gotten in the mail: the U.S. Census.
“The way communities, states, cities, counties get funding is by everybody being accounted for,” Osterhoudt said.
You can also help by joining the NAACP, she said, and despite what some may mistakenly believe, the organization is open to people of all races. Joining allows people to stay up to date on local and national events, she said. Find the organization on Facebook or at www.oneontanaacp.com
Some actions, though well-intended, may actually be more harmful than helpful, Osterhoudt cautioned. Recognize that your black friends may be suffering emotionally, and that they may need some space, she said.
“Sometimes everybody wants to come to us (asking) what can we do, what can we do, what can we do," she said. "When we just need a break. So you join, you have a nice little peaceful protest, you make sure that you vote, you make sure that you fill out your census. You make sure that you're available, but I think it's really important also to remember that sometimes, the people who are right in the thick of it and are feeling it just need some emotional space.”
Osterhoudt, who grew up in Oneonta, said she often felt like she had to refrain from speaking on racial issues in the community so she didn’t make others uncomfortable.
“They haven't experienced some of the things that we've experienced, so they don't understand, and they just want to remember Oneonta was a wonderful warm and welcoming place to them," she said. "Well, of course it was — but not to everybody.”
Oneonta High School alumna Lauren Bailey said she was shocked after her post on an alumni Facebook group about what could be done to help students of color cope received heavy backlash and even death threats. But it only confirmed the racial inequality she and other black students felt while in the Oneonta school system.
Adultification, a form of racial prejudice where black children are held to unfair maturity standards for their age, started in fifth grade for her, she said. When a white classmate called her a "black bitch," the teacher jumped to her classmate's side and Bailey was expected to "suck it up."
"When you're a kid trying to be a kid, everyone treats you like you're a grown person and you're supposed to be as responsible as a grown person and emotionally stable as a grown person, not only do you not get a childhood but you get to the point when you're older you just don’t feel like anybody cares," she said.
Among other things, Bailey said, she's been called the 'N' word more times than she can count, remembers white teachers letting their majority-white classrooms vote on whether they want to say the 'N' word when reading Huckleberry Finn, and has been fetishized for her race.
Though these things were upsetting, Bailey and others have used it as a springboard to take action. In response to the backlash on Bailey's post, OHS alumna Mia Quinones quickly created another Facebook group — OHS Alumni Against Inequality — that promotes open dialog on racial issues and now has more than 1,000 members.
Luke Murphy serves Oneonta's First Ward and is a member of the city's Community Relations and Human Rights Council. He said aside from sharing education articles and businesses to support, he's in the process of drafting a resolution that emphasizes the city will not tolerate hatred and welcomes those of all races. Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig condemned the "systemic lack of respect and lack of safeguarding the rights of the black community" and acknowledged that there was still work to be done, but said he believes the majority of people in Oneonta are welcoming and appreciate diversity.
Bailey said some ideas to make school a safer place for people of color include black history and African history as an elective, cultural sensitivity training for faculty and staff, scholarships for students of color and black peer mentors for new black students.
Bailey echoed Osterhoudt, saying that many people don't want to fix something they don't believe is broken. Ultimately, she said she believes Oneonta has a long way to go, but having thoughtful discussions, even if they make people feel uncomfortable, is very important.
"It's bigger than the community saying 'hey, you're welcome,'" she said. "Like no, really show us we're welcome. Really show us that."
Shweta Karikehalli, staff writer, can be reached at skarikehalli@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_ShwetaK on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.