Local 'Ninja Warrior' contestant goes down swinging in semifinals

Oneonta resident Anthony Eardley ended his run on NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior” after making it to the semifinal round of the sports entertainment competition.
In an episode that aired Monday, Aug. 9, Eardley conquered the Shrinking Steps, the Double Twister, Ring Chaser, Spinning Bridge, Wall to Wall and the Warped Wall before falling from the Salmon Ladder, a parallel set of stanchions with matching notches a Ninja must climb using the momentum of their body and a handheld pullup bar.
Monday’s episode — and the entirety of the show’s 13th season — were filmed months in advance, according to Eardley, who previously told The Daily Star he and other competitors are “sworn to secrecy” about this season’s outcome.
Eardley, who competed on the show twice previously, reflected on his journey from a high school athlete to an underwater welder before vying for Ninja Warrior glory in a series of videos posted earlier this week to his Facebook account.
“When I made the decision to be the real Anthony Eardley, when I took the embodiment of Mission Ninja, I believe that was the rebirth of a beautiful soul, of an individual who let go of the chains that he bound on himself,” he said in the first video. “You become free when you really, really do the things that are calling you.”
In the videos, Eardley addresses fans as he rolls and stretches his limbs on the floor of a hotel room in Los Angeles, where he said he traveled Monday as he prepared for his final episode to air.
“I always heard this tune in the back of my head, like this little piano,” Eardley said in the second video. “That rhythmic bongo drum, just sitting on the island, listening to the waves — that music that propels you forward. I could still hear it whispering to me because I was so far from it.”
“I hope you get a chance to feel what I’m feeling right now. It’s a beautiful thing,” he continued. “I’d do just about anything to show you that this right here is important. What you really need to do inside for yourself, it’s calling you. It’s going to continue to call you, no matter how far away you get from it. You just take one step toward its direction and its volume becomes audible. You’ll hear it, like a giant orchestra — your orchestra, just waiting for your solo.”
Visit nbc.com/american-ninja-warrior to watch episodes.
