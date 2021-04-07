The Earlville Opera House recently announced the allocation of nearly $120,000 in cultural funding to 36 nonprofit organizations and artists through the 2021 Broome, Chenango & Otsego Decentralization Grant Program.
The Stewart W. & Willma C. Hoyt Foundation provided $15,000 of this funding for Broome County, according to a media release.
The Decentralization Program offers grant support up to $5,000 for community arts and arts education projects. Because of pandemic restrictions, the annual awards ceremony will not take place this year.
The New York State Council on the Arts established the DEC program in 1977 to “foster the continued development of local cultural resources responsive to community need, according to a media release from Earlville Opera House.
The EOH is one of 27 DEC sites across the state. The basic principle of DEC re-grant funding is local decision-making using a peer panel grant evaluation process, according to the release. The DEC program operates annually and panel nominations are accepted on a rolling basis.
The DEC program began in Chenango County in 1986, with Broome County added in 2003 and Otsego County in 2011. The Earlville Opera House began administering the program in 2020.
The following Chenango County organizations and artists were awarded DEC grants. Afton Community Theatre, the city of Norwich, the Otselic Valley Fishing & Heritage Association, the Norwich Theater Company, Guernsey Memorial Library, 6 On The Square, the Chenango Arts Council, Storm Hammond, South New Berlin Free Library, The Sam & Adele Golden Foundation for the Arts, the Chenango County Historical Society and Museum, the Colorscape Chenango Arts Festival, the Out of the Woodwork Players and Jill Kraft.
Awardees in Otsego County were Orpheus Theatre, Pathfinder Village, Catskill Valley Wind Ensemble, Unadilla Historical Association, the Arc Otsego, AKF Foundation for Culture and Environment, Oneonta Community Concert Band Association, First United Presbyterian Church, and the Butternut Valley Alliance.
Two Chenango County artists, Matt Pryor and Bonnie Gale, received Arts Education Grants through the program.
