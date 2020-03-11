Local nursing homes are taking precautions to protect residents as the number of COVID-19 cases rises across New York.
The number of cases in the state rose Wednesday to 212 — a rise of 43 from Tuesday, according to data from the state Department of Health.
COVID-19 is a disease caused by a new strain of virus in the coronavirus family. It causes a respiratory illness that can be transmitted from person to person similar to the flu, according to Diane Georgeson, Oneonta health officer. It was first identified in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China and has since spread globally. Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath and pneumonia and can range from mild to severe.
According to Dr. Charles Hyman, an infectious disease specialist at Bassett Medical Center, people over the age of 65 who have underlying diseases such as diabetes, heart disease and lung disease are at a much higher risk of developing serious illness.
As of Monday, Chestnut Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and Norwich Rehabilitation and Nursing Center set limited visiting hours. At Chestnut Park, visiting hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends, Administrator Joshua Held said. Norwich Rehabilitation visiting hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week, Administrator Edith Revoir said.
All visitors will be required to fill out a questionnaire to determine whether they'll be allowed inside. It includes questions about if they have typical exposure symptoms and where they've traveled. At Norwich Rehabilitation, all visitors, including delivery people and contractors, will also get their temperature taken before entering. Staff are subject to monitoring too. Special arrangements can be made for family members to see loved ones who are in their last stages of life if they can't make it during visiting hours, the administrators said. Residents and their loved ones were notified of the changes the day they were implemented, the administrators said.
"Our responsibility is to protect our patients and residents, and our population is most vulnerable," Revoir said.
Cooperstown Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing has taken it a step further and prohibited visitors altogether as of Wednesday, except for when a current health situation, like end of life, is in question, a Centers Healthcare spokesperson said.
The centers are following recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control. For the most up to date information, visit the websites of the state Department of Health and the CDC.
Shweta Karikehalli, staff writer, can be reached at skarikehalli@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_ShwetaK on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.