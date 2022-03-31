Three local Odyssey of the Mind teams placed in the top three at the state competition March 26, and will be headed to the world championship in Iowa over Memorial Day weekend.
The Middleburgh High School team competed in "Classics ... The Musical Production" in Division III and took third place, the Cobleskill-Richmondville Golding Middle School team placed second in "Life is a Circus!" in Division II and Cobleskill-Richmondville High School team placed third in "Life is a Circus!" Division III. Odyssey of the Mind teams are each tasked with solving a pre-defined problem of their choosing. During competition, the teams are also tasked with solving a spontaneous problem.
According to Middleburgh team coach Joshua Bornt, team members Caroline Adams, Laney Heaney, Quin Smith, Liam Hooper, Sienna Kelley, Megan Bramer and Tadhg Martin had to pick a lesser known historical figure and write an eight-minute musical with three original songs about the person, and design and build the costumes and set. Bornt said the team picked Grace O'Malley, an Irish pirate queen.
Bornt said it is not the first time a team from Middleburgh has made it to the world competition, but it has been a while. "The last time was 2006," he said. "Several of the kids on my team have parents that qualified for world's when they were in Odyssey as kids."
Bornt said he has been coaching OM teams since 2004 and has worked with the current group of 10th and 11th graders for six years.
Victoria Kleinberger, who oversees OM at the Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School District, said this is the second year in a row that a team has qualified for the world tournament. This year, both teams had to design a skit using a circus performer and a narrator, but they could put the two people in any situation, not just a circus. In addition to writing the scripts, teams created the sets, costumes and props.
Middle school students Avery Johnson, Mason Maki, Daniel Ruenes, Claire Brownell, Max Walton, Brooke Sill and Elise McDonald were coached by Hallie McDonald and Allison Atkins. High school students Brynn Crewell, Ronald Cook, Luke Myers, Anthony Conover and Emily Warner were coached by Jamie Crewell.
She said the ninth graders on the high school team have been together "so long they're a powerhouse. The same coach also helps a lot." She said because the teams works so well together they "scored very high on the spontaneous problem." She said the team excels in "out of the box thinking."
Bornt and Kleinberger encouraged districts that do not participate in OM to participate. "Kids learn such valuable skills that they use in high school, college and throughout life in general," Kleinberger said. "They learn how to think on their feet."
Bornt agreed. "It's great for team building and positive earned self esteem. Odyssey is one of those things that encompasses a vast set of skills, especially with the problems changing each year."
Other area teams also competed at the state tournament Saturday. Another C-R high school team competed at the state tournament in the" Escape vroOM" Division III category and placed sixth. Schoharie Central School placed fourth, Greene Central School placed seventh and Golding Middle School placed 15th in "Classics ... The Musical Production" Division II. Sherburne Earlville High School teams placed seventh in "Classics ... The Musical Production" in Division III and 12th in "Life is a Circus Division" III. Sherburne Earlville Middle School placed ninth in "Matryoshka Structure" Division II. Bainbridge-Guilford Greenlawn Elementary School teams placed 13th in "Life is a Circus!" Division 1A and 10th in "Life is a Circus!" Division II. Schoharie Elementary School placed fourth in "Life is a Circus!" Division IB.
The three teams will now need to raise money to travel to the world competition at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, from May 25 to May 28. Kleinberger said there will be a performance by Cole Circus All Stars in the Cobleskill-Richmondville high school gymnasium at 6:30 p.m. April 6 and proceeds will benefit the two teams. To purchase tickets, visit billymartincircus.com.
