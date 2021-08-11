Local official: Crosswalk is hazard to kids

Traffic concerns near the Cooperstown All Star Village, the town comprehensive plan, marijuana sales and a water pump failure at FoxCare in Oneonta topped the Oneonta Town Board meeting Wednesday evening.
“I am concerned about crosswalks at the ballfields,” village of Laurens Trustee Sandra Bollinger said of the traffic problems on routes 23 and 205. “Kids are crossing the street not using the crosswalks, parents are stopping in the middle of 205 to drop their kids off. I’m very concerned someone is going to get hurt.”
Town Supervisor Robert Wood said they have contacted the state Department of Transportation in the past to try to get the speed limit reduced further than it already has and, “they came and took measurements and said there was no problem. I asked them if I could point out the skid marks in the road.”
Wood said the facility is going through the planning board for an expansion and he would like the DOT to look at it again. They could be required to put in a pedestrian bridge or a turn lane, he said.
The owner of the park has come before the zoning board and asked to change a house on the property from single-family residential to temporary housing so summer employees can stay at the house, Board Member Brett Holleran said. The town board set a public hearing about the change for Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.
The town board discussed how to use the $257,000 it received through the American Rescue Plan Act. Wood said he had hoped the funds could be used for paving roads, but it isn’t allowed under the regulations; however, he thought the town could use the money to repave the roads where the waterlines on Southside have been placed.
At the end of the meeting, Wood announced that FoxCare Center in Oneonta had its well pump break and a new one wouldn’t be available until December.
A message on the FoxCare Center’s website said: “UPDATE: FoxCare Center in Oneonta is partially closed due to a loss of water. This includes FoxCare Fitness. Patients with scheduled appointments are being contacted directly by their provider’s office. Please check with your care team if you have any questions. We are working to solve the problem as quickly as possible and apologize for any inconvenience. Please follow this page for continued updates.”
Wood said he and Code Enforcement Officer Paul Neske have been trying to find ways the town could help so the facility could reopen soon.
“We discussed bringing in tankers,” Wood said. “They would need two to four per day.”
They also discussed installing a temporary pipe from the fire hydrant in front of Annutto’s Farm Stand, he said.
Holleran said many well companies are facing several weeks’ wait for pumps and suggested calling Granger.
“They’re the only place with pumps in stock. They’re overpriced though,” he said.
Also at the meeting, the board discussed and voted to apply for a Climate Smart Community Planning Grant through the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation. The $7,000 grant will allow the town to update its comprehensive plan to include environmental solutions. The discussion during the meeting was about whether the seven-year-old comprehensive plan needed updating or not, since many of the goals brought up in the plan have been achieved.
The board also discussed marijuana sales briefly. Recreational marijuana was legalized by the state Legislature this year, with a provision that lets municipalities decide whether to allow sales. All of the members present agreed that there should be a public hearing about the issue during a future meeting, but they didn’t schedule a public hearing during the meeting. Wood said the board had until Dec. 31 to decide whether to opt in.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.