Oneonta city officials said Friday that COVID-19 testing has shown that an outbreak of the disease at SUNY Oneonta has not spread to the larger community.
During the past week, 254 people were tested, according to a media release. Of those, there were three positive tests with two of the three being students
“The test results continue to reaffirm that the recent outbreak was caught in time to prevent spread beyond the student population,“ Mayor Gary Herzig said in the release. “This is reassuring to all of us. We must, however, continue to exercise precautions including wearing masks and avoiding large gatherings. I want to thank the Otsego County Department of Health and the Bassett Healthcare Network for providing the professional staffing required to make these tests available to the people of Oneonta. It could not have been possible without them.”
Testing will be available again next week.
The Otsego County Department of Health, Bassett Healthcare Network and state Department of Health have partnered for the testing, which will be offered from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 22 and 23, at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta. Call 607-547-4279 to pre-register for the clinic.
SUNY Oneonta reported Friday that test results indicate four new cases of COVID-19 “within the campus community,” bringing the total number of confirmed cases since the start of the semester to 676. One student is isolating on campus. Eight students are in quarantine on campus awaiting test results. Hartwick College reported no new cases of COVID-19 Friday. The current number of active cases is six and the total number of cases detected on campus since Aug. 1 is 16, according to a media release.
The Otsego County Department of Health reported three new cases Friday. One is linked to SUNY Oneonta; the other two are close contacts of positive cases. One is an Edmeston Central School student, but there was no exposure at the school because the students are learning remotely.
There are 694 confirmed cases linked to SUNY Oneonta (students or close contacts of students), 16 confirmed cases in Hartwick College students and 23 active cases currently residing in the county, the release said. One person is in a hospital.
There have been 856 total confirmed cases since tracking began.
Delaware County reported no new cases Friday.
There have been 117 cases recorded since tracking began. Three people who tested positive are isolating at home and i6 are under mandatory quarantine.
Chenango County reported no new cases Friday, keeping its total of confirmed cases since tracking began at 245.
According to a media release, there are six active cases in the county, 104 people on active quarantine and one person in a hospital.
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced Friday that New York State’s COVID-19 infection rate remained below one percent. On Thursday, 0.88 of test results reported to the state were positive. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other data points are available at forward.ny.gov.
“Our numbers continue to remain steady and our infection rate is again below one percent, which is great news, Cuomo said in a media release. “We went from the highest infection rate in the nation to one of the lowest, and that’s a testament to the hard work of New Yorkers, who came together and flattened the curve. As we head into fall and the flu season ahead, it’s going to take the work of all us to protect this progress we’ve gained. We must all keep washing our hands, wearing our masks and remaining socially distant.”
