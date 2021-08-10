Gov. Andrew Cuomo's announcement Tuesday that he will resign met approval from local politicians on both sides of the political aisle.
Laurie Lehenbauer, an Otsego County elections commissioner and chair of the Otsego County Republican Committee, said, "The governor’s self-serving behavior, in public and behind closed doors, has finally caught up with him. We need honest and honorable leadership in Albany and the resignation of Andrew Cuomo sets the stage for transformational change."
Aimee Swan, chair of the Otsego County Democratic Committee, said, "Mr. Cuomo's behavior eroded our confidence in his leadership at a time when our state faces great challenges. We are glad that Governor Cuomo heeded the call of the majority of electeds and chairs from both parties calling for his resignation. ... We look forward to welcoming incoming Governor Kathy Hochul who has always been a champion for upstate issues and has built strong connections with our county in her time as Lt. Governor."
Kathleen Hayek, chair of the Delaware County Democratic Committee, said, “We are pleased that Governor Cuomo has heeded the many calls for him to resign. We look forward to strong leadership under Kathy Hochul.”
Beverly Shields, who is both Delaware County treasurer and chair of the Delaware County Republican Committee, said, "It was the right thing to do. Cuomo is not above the law. Everyone has a civil right to go to work without fear of harassment. The accusations were not 'just rumors.' NYS Attorney General investigation found that not only were the claims of sexual harassment true, but there was also retaliation against those who came forward."
Otsego County Rep. Clark Oliver, a Democrat who represents a portion of the city of Oneonta on the county Board of Representatives, said, "I welcome the news of Governor Cuomo's resignation. He has lost the confidence of New Yorkers, and resigning his position is the right first step. I am hopeful that he will continue to be held accountable for his unacceptable actions detailed in the Attorney General's report. I wish nothing but the best to incoming Governor Kathy Hochul, who I am confident will restore integrity to the highest office in the state."
Eric Ball, President of Delaware County Young Democrats, said his group "called on Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign immediately when these allegations first came to light."
He said, "We believed the victims then, and we believe the victims now. ... we join our fellow New Yorkers in demanding justice for the crimes that were committed. Governor Cuomo's resignation which was announced today was inevitable, and long overdue."
Local representatives in the state Legislature, all Republicans, expressed satisfaction at the news.
State Sen. Peter Oberacker, R-Schenevus, said, “Andrew Cuomo’s long-awaited departure opens the door for a new beginning in New York State."
Oberacker said the resignation "does not mean the end of multiple investigations into the departing governor and his retaliatory enablers." He said the women who have made allegations against Cuomo "deserve justice" as do "those who lost their lives needlessly due to the governor’s irresponsible COIVD (sic) nursing home directive."
John Salka, R-Brookfield, who represents the 121st Assembly District, issued a statement saying, "Gov. Cuomo’s resignation is welcome news for all New Yorkers. He has finally acted in the best interest of the people. His actions have been disturbing and inexcusable. I am pleased to see the governor step aside and allow government to function properly. I will continue to stand with these women and fight to hold the governor accountable. Congratulations to Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, I look forward to working with her in a positive and bipartisan manner.”
Brian Miller, R-New Hartford, assemblyman from the 101st District, said, “Gov. Cuomo finally stepping down is ultimately for the good of New York and something I am glad to see finally happening. This resignation is a definitive new beginning. We deserve a better leader.”
Joseph Angelino, R-Norwich, who represents the 122nd district in the state Assembly, said, “An investigation must continue into several serious scandals, however, for New Yorkers, Andrew Cuomo stepping down as governor is the right thing to do. I am ready to help Kathy Hochul in her new role as governor; we have much work to do on behalf of the people of our state, but together we can persevere.”
Chris Tague, R-Schoharie, assemblyman from the 102 District, said, “The governor has resigned, and while we should continue to seek justice for all he has harmed, today we can begin getting back to work for the people of New York. I again want to thank the women who came forward for their accounts and applaud them for their bravery, because today we sent a message to everyone that conduct of this nature will never be tolerated, from anyone.
“I wish to congratulate Kathy Hochul, the next governor of our state, and hope that we will be able to establish a productive, bipartisan relationship to do all we can for the people of New York,” he said.
