While police departments in cities across the country are preparing for a wave of civil unrest this week in the wake of the presidential election and its outcome, local law enforcement and elected officials said they are not concerned.
The New York Times reported Nov. 1 that police forces in New York, Detroit, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and other major cities across the country are preparing for such scenarios as violent clashes between Biden and Trump supporters, the appearance of an armed paramilitary group, a cyberattack or a bomb.
“We are not expecting anything like that in Oneonta,” Mayor Gary Herzig said.
“We don’t really expect anything to happen,” said Otsego County Sheriff Richard Devlin Jr. “I think it’s been proven with previous demonstrations around here that everything stays pretty much under control.”
Oneonta and Cooperstown both drew sizable crowds to Black Lives Matter demonstrations early this summer in response to the May killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who was unarmed and handcuffed, lying facedown on the ground while Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis police officer, knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes.
Oneonta Police Chief Douglas Brenner told The Daily Star in June that he didn’t feel the need for police presence during the Oneonta demonstration.
“We didn’t want to be a distraction to these people who wanted to express themselves,” he said. “We wanted them to feel free from fear or even the suspicion that they were being watched.”
Similarly peaceful demonstrations were held in Richfield Springs, Unadilla, Gilbertsville and Cherry Valley earlier this year.
A rally to honor Black victims of extrajudicial killings, mostly by police, drew more than 700 people to the Delhi Courthouse Square in June.
Delhi Village Police patrolled the sidewalks on bicycles and helped direct traffic along Main Street but reported no major incidents or arrests.
A lone counterdemonstrator left the rally after confronting several individuals, claiming he was physically attacked and called the police. Delhi Police Chief Mike Mills told The Daily Star in June that no criminal complaint was made.
“We’re not worried this time around, either,” Mills said Monday. “We haven’t had any indication that there will be any unrest.”
“Call me a hopeless optimist, but I’d like to think that in our county, people will accept the results,” said Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond. “We’re equipped for anything, but we don’t anticipate any problems.”
The March for People’s Protection, a weeklong series of demonstrations held throughout the Southern Tier in July in response to a 10-point legislative proposal by DuMond and other local sheriffs, drew a largely nonconfrontational Back the Blue counterdemonstration to its stop in Delhi.
The Norwich demonstration, held one day prior on the lawn in front of the Chenango County Courthouse, saw several clashes between police supporters and those opposing the legislative proposal, including one counterprotester who threatened to sic his German shepherd on those speaking out against the proposal and local acts of racism.
“We’re always prepared for something to happen,” Chenango County Sheriff Ernie Cutting Jr. told The Daily Star on Monday. “We’re not seeing or hearing anything — we don’t anticipate any trouble locally.”
Deputies responded to the scene but did not intervene in any of the clashes at the March for People’s Protection or a Black Lives Matter demonstration and counterdemonstration in September, the latter of which shut down a block of South Broad Street for more than an hour.
No arrests were made at an August rally against racism in Bainbridge, despite flaring tensions that escalated into brief episodes of physical violence between demonstrators and counter-demonstrators, mostly over mask-wearing.
“I’m just worried about it all. Either way, I think there is going to be a major reaction from both sides,” said Oneonta resident Diandra Sangetti-Daniels, a member of Oneonta for Equality and co-organizer of the city’s first Juneteenth celebration and a “patriot rally” in Muller Plaza last month.
Citing a Friday incident in Texas in which a caravan of Trump supporters surrounded a Biden-Harris campaign bus on its way from San Antonio to Austin in an apparent attempt to force it off the road, Sangetti-Daniels predicted that any attacks against individuals after the election would likely be committed by Trump supporters while “the other side will most likely protest and riot in the streets.”
“More specifically here though, I’m worried about when I’m out alone and people recognize me,” Sangetti-Daniels continued. “How will they treat me knowing I didn’t vote for Trump?”
About 7 in 10 voters say they are anxious about the election, according to a poll conducted last month by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Only a third are excited. Biden supporters were more likely than Trump voters to be nervous — 72% to 61%.
“I feel there is a very good chance nationwide for there to be civil unrest, depending on what candidate wins the election. I would hope my fellow countrymen and women could control their rage and hate,” said Oneonta resident Brian Goodspeed, who helped organize a Back the Blue parade through the city last month. “I feel here in Oneonta we won’t see mass riots or looting, but I say that from my hope that the people realize burning and looting our town only hurts only us as a community.”
“As with all things in life, I think we should hope for the best and prepare for the worst,” Goodspeed said.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
