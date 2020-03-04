Local officials move to prevent coronavirus spread

With the number of confirmed coronavirus cases on the rise across the country, city and county officials are developing protocols to limit the spread of respiratory illness across Otsego County.
“While there is presently no reason for fear in our local community, the City of Oneonta will take all recommended precautions,” Mayor Gary Herzig said in a Wednesday media release.
Coronavirus is a respiratory illness that can be transmitted from person to person similar to the flu, according to Diane Georgeson, Oneonta health officer. Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath and pneumonia and can range from mild to severe.
No cases have been identified in Otsego County, and no county residents have met criteria to be tested for the virus, according to a media release from the Otsego County Department of Health.
Acknowledging the two confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in New York — both in the Greater New York City area — county health department officials said the general risk of contracting the virus remains low in New York state.
A Bassett Healthcare Network readiness workgroup has been meeting weekly since the outbreak of respiratory disease by a novel coronavirus, first detected in China, was declared a “public health emergency of international concern” on Jan. 30, according to Karen Huxtable-Hooker, public and media relations director for Bassett Healthcare Network.
Otsego health officials are participating in regular state and federal briefings on the spread of the virus and maintain contact with local hospitals, schools and the emergency services office, according to the release.
“The city is working closely with the Otsego County Health Department to help increase community awareness and monitor any response needed going forward,” Georgeson said.
Georgeson said city officials will meet with public transportation, police and fire personnel later in the week to discuss sanitizing and safety protocols.
“We’re fully aware we need to be prepared,” Georgeson said. “We’re all working together to raise public awareness.”
The CDC has not recommended the routine use of face masks without showing signs of illness, Georgeson said.
In anticipation of flu season, the Oneonta City School District has been stocking up on soap and hand sanitizer since winter break, according to district Superintendent Thomas Brindley.
Every elementary classroom is equipped with a sink and soap dispenser, Brindley said, adding that “kids are absolutely encouraged to wash their hands regularly.”
“We’ve actually been using the same regimen that has been recommended for the flu,” Brindley said, noting that frequently touched surfaces such as desks, door knobs and toilet handles are disinfected daily.
The flu remains prevalent in Otsego County, with 562 cases reported this season and more than 131,000 across the state, including eight pediatric deaths, according to the release.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
