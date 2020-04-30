Eight new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday throughout The Daily Star’s four-county coverage area, bringing the combined total in Otsego, Delaware, Chenango and Schoharie counties to 262.
Otsego County did not release a COVID-19 case update Thursday, but the county website reported 62 confirmed cases, 46 recoveries and four deaths.
Delaware County reported two new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the countywide total to 60, plus 12 additional cases that were transferred to the individuals’ primary counties of residence.
Two residents are hospitalized, nine are isolating at home, four are deceased and 45 have recovered, according to a media release. Twenty-five residents remain under mandatory quarantine and none are under precautionary quarantine.
The Delaware County Health Department has conducted 730 COVID-19 tests to date, 642 of which have produced negative results and 15 of which have results pending.
Chenango County reported 96 confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, up one from the day prior. Of those, seven are hospitalized, three are deceased and 67 have recovered. Eighteen residents remain under precautionary quarantine and 50 under mandatory quarantine.
The Chenango County Health Department has conducted 764 tests to date.
Schoharie County reported five new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the countywide total to 44, plus the additional case of a nonresident who works at SUNY Cobleskill.
Of the 44 individuals who tested positive for COVID-19, five remain in isolation, 31 have recovered and are out of isolation and one is deceased, according to a media release. Eight individuals have required hospitalization.
Twenty-nine individuals are under quarantine and 151 have completed their quarantine periods and have been allowed to resume normal activities, according to the release.
