Local officials see signs of COVID plateau

No new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in Delaware, Chenango and Otsego counties.
Tuesday marks the third consecutive day of no new cases in Delaware County. The county-wide case total remains at 54, plus eight additional cases that were transferred to the individuals’ primary counties of residence, according to a media release. To date, the county has conducted 546 tests, 466 of which have produced negative results and 16 of which have results pending.
“We are optimistic that the reduction of new cases each day is a sign that the spread is plateauing,” county officials said in the release. “This is necessary in making sure our local health care system is not over-taxed and we can continue to care for those that get sick.”
Four residents are hospitalized, 17 are recovering at home, four are deceased and 29 have fully recovered and are no longer in isolation, according to the release. One resident remains under precautionary quarantine and 74 under mandatory quarantine.
The New York State Department of Health reported 12 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the Veterans’ Home at Oxford as of Tuesday, accounting for more than 15% of cases in Chenango County.
In response to the outbreak, officials at the 242-bed facility have modified communal dining to ensure social distancing, canceled all group activities, and implemented active health screenings of residents and staff every shift, at least every eight hours or as needed for fever and respiratory symptoms, according to a statement from the health department.
The state also restricted visitation for all visitors and non-essential health care personnel, except for certain compassionate care situations, such as imminent end-of-life situations in which visitors will be limited to a specific room only, according to the statement. The home designated staff to serve as primary contacts for families and to provide “frequent written updates” to families and residents.
“Ensuring the residents of our Veterans’ Homes are protected is a priority during the current COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jeffrey Hammond, public information officer. “That’s why we acted quickly to implement infection control measures, restrict visitations, conduct environmental cleaning and do outreach to residents and families.”
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chenango County remained at 78 for a second day in a row, according to a Tuesday statement from the Chenango County Health Department. The county has conducted 486 tests to date.
Seven county residents are hospitalized and 47 have recovered, according to a media release. Twenty-nine remain under precautionary quarantine, and 120 under mandatory quarantine.
No new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in Otsego County. The county-wide case total remains at 55, including 31 recoveries and four deaths.
Schoharie County reported one new COVID-19 case Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 27, plus the additional case of a nonresident who works at SUNY Cobleskill.
Four individuals are hospitalized, two remain in isolation, 24 have recovered and one individual is deceased, according to a media release. Thirty individuals are in isolation and 129 have completed their quarantine periods and have been allowed to resume normal activities.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
