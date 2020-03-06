Local organizers plan variety of St. Patrick's Day festivities

Preparations are underway for several St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in communities throughout Delaware County.
The Sidney Chamber of Commerce is seeking vendors for its third annual Irish for a Day festival Saturday, March 14.
Booths are available along Division Street in the village, leading to a heated hospitality tent where vendors will serve samples of beer and Awestruck Cider from noon to 4 p.m., according to Teresa Schunk, chamber president.
“Everybody loves the Irish,” Schunk said. “It’s a great opportunity to enjoy our revitalized Main Street and increase traffic at local businesses.”
A Balloon Affair will provide balloon animals from noon to 2 p.m., and Sidney Flowers and Gifts will provide green balloons to parade patrons.
The parade will begin at 2 p.m. and will feature local Irish dancers, the Leatherstocking District Pipe Band and the Susquehanna Pirate Kazoo Band, Schunk said.
The chamber is also seeking parade floats and marchers to line up at the Sidney Plaza at 1:15 p.m., Schunk said. Individuals, youth groups, schools and businesses are welcome.
Participation in the event is free. To register as a vendor, call 607-561-2642. Registration is not required for the parade.
The Delhi St. Patrick’s Day parade committee is seeking floats and participants for the 10th annual parade Saturday, March 21.
“It’s a big anniversary,” said Glenn Nealis, Delaware County economic development director and parade organizer. “We’re looking for a good turnout and great weather.”
A $250 cash prize will be awarded for best float. Individuals, families, scout groups, local businesses, community organizations and schools are welcome to participate.
The parade will begin at noon at the intersection of Main Street and Delhi Drive, Nealis said, and will feature the Leatherstocking District Pipe Band, the Schenectady Pipe Band and the Edward P. Maloney Memorial Pipe Band.
“It’s the greatest St. Patrick’s Day parade in a five-county radius,” Nealis boasted.
Wayne Oliver, the recently retired president of Sportsfield Specialties, was selected by the committee to lead the parade as grand marshal, Nealis said.
He described Oliver as a “successful businessman and active in the community,” as well as a longtime member of the Delaware Academy Board of Education and Meredith Town Board.
“He’s always been a big supporter of youth athletic programs,” Nealis added.
Parade registration is due by Tuesday, March 17. To register, contact Tabitha Byam at 607-832-5123.
The Halcottsville Fire Department and its auxiliary are once again raising funds at the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade for the restoration of the historic Wawaka Hose Co. firehouse.
“I’m hoping it’s going to be as good as or better than last year,” said John Downey, captain of the Halcottsville Fire Department.
The parade will kick off at noon on Sunday, March 15, followed by a chili luncheon and basket raffle with proceeds to benefit the restoration project.
Built at the turn of the twentieth century, the firehouse will be converted into a community museum, according to Downey.
The building’s cupola, which was “ready to fall off the building,” was rebuilt and reinstalled last year, Downey said, adding that he and his wife, Maureen, purchased an antique schoolhouse-style bell from the same era to be installed at a later date.
New doors and thermo-pane windows have been installed, Downey said, but the building is still in need of electrical, heat and interior finishes, as well as exterior painting.
The parade will feature floats made by several local families and fire departments, according to Downey. Participation in the parade is open to the public.
“We never know who’s going to show up,” Downey said.
Call 845-332-9448, 607-434-8233, or email HFD@Catskill.net for more information.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
