Local panel's talks on tackling racism wrap up this week

The anti-racism programing series co-sponsored by Cooperstown’s Friends of the Village Library and the League of Women Voters will hold its last panel discussion Wednesday, March 24, with an eye on how to turn education into action.
“Clearly this is a topic that has been of great interest to the community,” said Lynne Mebust, who is a series organizer and member of both groups. “Each of the programs has been well received.”
The series, which began last fall, was planned in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd while in police custody. A Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, is on trial for murder for Floyd’s death.
Originally planned as four panel discussions, the series was well received and expanded to cover more topics, Mebust said. Wednesday’s finale is the seventh discussion in the series. Previous topics have included discussions about racism in tourism, education, policing and health care.
Wednesday’s panel is titled “Looking past the mirror and taking action,” and features three guest speakers: Mary Bonderoff, the interim vice president for Student Affairs and chief diversity officer at SUNY Morrisville; Michelle Osterhoudt, a school administrator and vice president of the Oneonta Area NAACP; and Paula DiPerna, an author and board member of The HistoryMakers.
Mebust said she hopes the series will lead to further discussions about how to make Cooperstown and Otsego County more welcoming places.
“The two sponsors of this series were the Friends of the Village Library and the League of Women Voters,” she said. “Neither of those organizations are social justice organizations. So, one thing we are looking at now is, what do we do with this?
“If we are going to attract the professional staff we need, how do we make sure that when professionals that are people of color come into our community, they feel welcome here. How do we make them feel comfortable here?
“For too long I think we put the onus on people of color who were coming here,” she continued. “It is not their problem. It is our problem. It is our community. How do we make outsiders feel welcome?”
Mebust said one of the reasons the panel discussions were so important is they showed the problems with racism go much deeper than police departments.
“To my mind, law enforcement comes at the end of the discussion,” Mebust said. “We can’t let all of the rest of us off the hook by just looking at it like it is a problem with police departments.
“That is why we looked very broadly at the community,” she continued. “Institutional racism does exist in our community.”
Mebust said some interesting ideas and examples have been presented during the discussions, including a plan to market the region to people of color and a statement from The Glimmerglass Festival that it intends to diversify its workforce so that at least one-third of its hires are people of color.
“That’s a really concrete step that can be done,” she said.
The panel discussion will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday and will be held via Zoom. Go to FOVL.eventbrite.com to register for the event. Go to Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown on YouTube to view the previous events in the series.
Greg Klein, staff writer, can be reached at gklein@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7218.
