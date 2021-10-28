Local professor turns research into video game

Karen Stewart, assistant professor of media studies at the State University of New York at Oneonta, is turning people on to gaming.
Stewart debuted “Leap of Faith,” described in a media release as “an experiential learning experience … (that) infuses gaming technology with research from local history” earlier this month at the college’s Milne Library. The installation is open to students and community members through Nov. 14.
Stewart said the historical fiction video game pairs her personal and professional passions.
“My research area is in video games and video game design, and I studied a very specific kind of video game called otome,” she said. “Otome originated in Japan and Korea and just started showing up in the U.S. in the last few years. They’re ridiculously popular romance-based games designed mostly for female players and mostly played by teens and young women and they’re a global phenomenon. I started studying them a few years ago.
“I decided I was going to build an otome as part of my research, then I realized it would make a great applied learning project,” Stewart continued. “The school really encourages any kind of hands-on learning, where students are doing it and examining things firsthand, and I thought, ‘This is great; they can build it with me as I’m learning.’ I started bringing undergraduate research assistants on board to help and, once word got out, it became really popular. Over the course of five years, I had about 20 students involved … and we created this project together, but within my research parameters.”
Stewart said the process was enhanced by localizing the game’s historical focus.
“You play the female character and you meet six potential love interests, pick one character, play that route and make your choice to see how the story ends,” she said. “We decided to create a historical story about a SUNY Oneonta student that ends up traveling back in time to the Revolutionary War and she meets all these characters. So, it’s based all on events and Revolutionary War history that took place in this area. We created a gamer laboratory setting and students came and participated every week, did research and collaborated on how to build it; what’s in the library right now is the fruition of that.”
Though Stewart said the project is ongoing, player feedback has been encouraging. Once completed, she said, Leap of Faith will provide about 15 hours of play.
“The (Oct. 14) opening reception was fantastic,” she said. “I didn’t know what to expect at the reception, but we ended up with like 50 people over the hour and a half and all kinds of people showed up.
“Brendan Aucoin, (head of access services and library technology at Milne), and I collaborated on the installation,” Stewart continued. “He represented the library side … and developed gaming library resources to coincide with the reception and installation and it’s all put together with information about the project. You can hop on and play the first 30 minutes of the game, to give people a taste of it.”
Aucoin, too, said participation has been enthusiastic.
“We’ve had pretty robust attendance in the space,” he said, noting “between half a dozen to a dozen people on any given day.”
And though the otome genre is female-oriented, Stewart and Aucoin said, user demographics have been varied.
“It’s geared toward female players, but others can play it,” she said.
“We have gotten significant positive feedback from students and faculty about (its) continuation, the development of the game and seeing additional lines of the story,” he said. “And it is more than just students. We’ve been really lucky that the current college administration is incredibly engaged, so the college president has had a chance to come play and the new provost has been in a couple of times to partake and the deans, several of them, have been in, as well as faculty members from across the campus.”
Aucoin said that he counts himself among Leap of Faith fans.
“I think it’s great,” he said. “I had limited experience with the otome genre before I started to interact with Karen, but since then, I’ve become much better versed in the genre, and Karen’s development of the game is really unique: it stays true to the genre, while at the same time exploring it from a different angle.”
Such varied participation, Stewart said, will inform the game’s future.
“The game’s not quite ready (to be marketed),” she said. “There are still some things to fine-tune. Part of research is getting people to play it, then going back and revising based on people playing it, and we’re in the process of gathering that feedback.”
Play is available to “anyone on campus, any time,” Aucoin said, though community members should contact the library and register beforehand. To do so, visit libguides.oneonta.edu/continuity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.