Two local projects were among those awarded grants announced Tuesday by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority
The grants amounted to more than $21 million, and went to 19 regionally significant projects across the state under the Carbon Neutral Community Economic Development program.
The projects, which include the first electric carbon neutral maple syrup operation and the first certified passive warehouse in North America, will accelerate decarbonization and economic development in disadvantaged communities, officials said in a media release.
The awards, part of Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Regional Economic Development Council Initiative awards, support the state’s nation-leading goals outlined in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act including an 85% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
“NYSERDA is pleased to support projects that will not only help revitalize their communities, but will be models for energy efficiency, electrification and the incorporation of on-site renewable energy," Doreen Harris, president and CEO of NYSERDA said, in a the release. "These projects, several of which are historic structures, are advancing the state’s emissions reduction goals in support of achieving a carbon neutral building stock by mid-century.”
One of the local projects is the Andel Greenhouse. The Delaware County IDA is expanding its Andes-based food hub to include a carbon neutral greenhouse, which will use 10% of the land and energy normally needed to grow the same amount of crop, according to the release. The Delaware County IDA will construct the 3,000-square-foot greenhouse, which will be operate year round, to supplement local and regional producers' growing seasons and abilities, growing fresh food that local farmers are unable to grow using geothermal and solar energy.
The other, DutchView Farm, a dairy farm in Franklin, will be designed using the market learnings from a 2018 Net Zero Energy for Economic Development program awardee, WoodBAyr Farm, to be carbon neutral and eliminate fossil fuel use on-site, the release said. The project includes a solar array and ground source heat pump, as well as robotic milking, cleaning and feeding systems. The barn is a Brightspan Barn with energy efficient properties and utilizes a composting bedding pack system to reduce the carbon footprint of the operation.
The Carbon Neutral Community Economic Development program is administered by NYSERDA in partnership with Empire State Development and the state Department of State’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative, which provides a single-entry point for access to economic development funding with one application for multiple state funding sources. The program provides incentives with focused support for decarbonization projects in disadvantaged communities or Downtown Revitalization Initiative districts, as well as commercial and mixed-use facilities that are regionally significant.
“We are proud to support innovative projects that support New York State’s clean energy goals," Empire State Development President and CEO Hope Knight said in the release. "These strategic plans and investments are informed by regional stakeholders to revitalize a range of buildings across industries and uses, in ways that will contribute to a greener economy."
A total of 40 projects have been awarded to-date through the Carbon Neutral Community Economic Development program, with more than $44 million in incentives since it was launched in 2018.
