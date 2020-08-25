Local reactions were quiet toward the new 19th Amendment

Sometimes the journey in getting to the destination can be far more eventful than the actual arrival.
Locally this could be said of the official passage of the 19th Amendment on Aug. 26, 1920. Looking at local newspapers for any celebration was the audio equivalent to a few crickets chirping on a warm summer’s evening.
The excitement in Woman Suffrage had taken place in recent years, and many before those.
Back on Election Day 1917, area residents needed no reminder about one particular proposition on the ballot. It was for Woman Suffrage in New York.
Whether it was The Oneonta Star, Otsego Farmer or Norwich Sun, you couldn’t miss the full-page advertisements in the opening days of November 1917, leading up to Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 6. The New York State Woman Suffrage Party, no doubt, budgeted plenty of money into these ads.
Likewise, pro-Suffrage women were speaking where they could get audiences. The Oneonta Star of Nov. 3 told of a “good crowd assembled at the corner of Main and Broad streets” the evening before, near where The Star had their office and print operations.
“Miss Emma L. MacAlarney … spoke with special reference to some of the allegations of the Anti-Suffragists, expressing surprise that any woman would attempt to prove that their own sex are not interested in the welfare of society and in having a voice in remedying evils existing today.
“She invited the men hearers to read the history of suffrage and then ask themselves how they would feel if others were advocating that they be denied the right to vote because they were not property owners. Women, she said, pay taxes on nearly every article they buy. They are today the first called upon to practice economy and without their services the nations at war would be in a sorry plight indeed.”
The Star’s headline of Nov. 7 was a bold headline, “SUFFRAGE WINS IN STATE,” and one report with a dateline of New York City said in part, “Women of this city, rich and poor, who have stood together in the fight for suffrage, tonight shared each other’s unbounded jubilation at both the headquarters of the state and city woman suffrage headquarters, where returns were read with enthusiasm, at times reaching hysteria.”
This wasn’t the case in Oneonta. Local results were found a few pages into The Star. It was a close vote.
“The vigorous work for suffrage done in the city during the closing weeks of the campaign, was evidently effectual, the city going 932 in favor to 1,007 against.” The Second, Fifth and Sixth Wards were in favor.
Across Otsego County, the Otsego Farmer reported that tallies from all towns showed 4,301 were in favor, 4,097 against, which “reversed the verdict of two years ago on the question of equal suffrage … compared with a negative majority of 1,720 in 1915.”
A more substantial local victory was seen in Chenango County, as the Norwich Sun reported on Nov. 17, “The concrete statement that 7,777 women of Chenango County had placed themselves on record as wanting enfranchisement was a convincing argument to the voters at all the polls in the county Tuesday and they honored the request and gave a majority which will approximately be 800 in favor.” The approximation was due to a number of votes from soldiers at camp or overseas that still needed to be counted. The tally, made in December made no difference in the final result.
Speaking with suffrage workers in Norwich while returns were coming in and results were looking good, Mrs. George Topliff, a leader in the local Assembly district, said, “Now we can give our whole attention to the war work. No longer need we divert an ounce of energy from the work which lies closest to women’s hearts — helping America to win the war and win we shall.”
While successful in New York, the journey wasn’t over across America, as 36 states had to pass the proposition of Woman Suffrage. It was a journey already several decades old.
In nearby Seneca Falls, what began over a conversation by five women having tea turned into the first women’s rights convention in the United States in July 1848. Lucretia Mott, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, and three others got many participants to sign a “Declaration of Sentiments and Resolutions” that outlined the main issues and goals for the emerging women’s movement. The right for a woman to vote was at the top of the list.
By 1878, the Woman Suffrage Amendment was introduced in the United States Congress. It got nowhere. In fact, the wording remained unchanged in 1919, when the amendment finally passed both houses. Despite the continual setbacks, women never gave up the effort.
In August 1914 Mrs. Mary Gardner Smith of Oberlin, Ohio, and Mrs. Blanche Weaver Baxter of Syracuse, arrived in Oneonta on August 20, and pitched the tents of the suffragist cause at the corner of Main and Elm Streets. This was before the buildings seen on the site today had been built. The women spent a busy Friday interviewing public officials and prospective candidates for public office, regarding their position on the question of universal suffrage. It was reported in The Oneonta Herald that, “They were courteously received and, if not always informed that the person interviewed favored the cause, they at least were assured that the proposition which they represented should have full consideration.”
On Friday night there was a public meeting at the corner of Main and Chestnut Streets. An audience of nearly 200 gathered and listened to the remarks of the speakers. Mrs. Smith emphasized the injustice of the present laws which failed to represent their say in the administration of government — while women paid nearly half or more in taxes. Prior to coming to Oneonta, these two women had also spoken in Hamilton, Canastota, Watertown, and Norwich.
Although failing to secure the united endorsement of Otsego County politicians, Smith and Gardner found a fair amount of enthusiastic support. On Saturday, they attended a political clambake at Cliffside, on Goodyear Lake, and spoke on their subject. More people attended public meetings on Saturday night on the corners of Main and Chestnut Streets, and later at Main and Ford Avenue.
In 1915, the suffrage cause got larger in Oneonta. There were speakers in front of the old city hall, in addition to a band concert and community sing, at which the Herald reported nearly 5,000 attended. Dr. Percy I. Bugbee, principal of the Oneonta State Normal School, was among several local people who endorsed the cause.
Equal Suffrage speakers generally received cordial greetings from residents in the southern part of Otsego County. However in 1915, there was great indifference and in a few instances vocal antagonism from people in Cooperstown, Richfield Springs and Springfield Center. Milford and Fly Creek residents were receptive.
Every year since 1913, there had been annual conventions of the Delaware County Suffrage League, always held at the Municipal Hall in the village of Sidney. Mrs. Henry W. Cannon of Delhi was a county leader in the cause.
President Woodrow Wilson finally got behind the cause in 1918. The 19th Amendment passed the House and Senate in 1919, and then following the ratification by the necessary 36 states, the Amendment was adopted in August 1920.
One would think it was a time for celebration. A headline in The Star of Aug. 27 said, “Suffrage Now in Full Force,” but a subheadline added, “Ceremony Lacking.”
Star readers learned, “The document was signed at 9 o’clock this morning (Aug. 26) at Mr. Colby’s home (U.S. Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby), when the certificate from Governor (Albert H.) Roberts that the Tennessee legislature had ratified the amendment was received. Secretary Colby announced his action on his arrival at his office later.
“The announcement disappointed a group of suffrage workers from headquarters of the National Woman’s party, who had gathered at the state department hoping to be present when Mr. Colby attached his signature to the proclamation.”
Colby later congratulated women, but also told them, “It was decided not to accompany the simple ministerial action on my part with any ceremony or setting. This secondary aspect of the subject has, regretfully, been the source of considerable contention as to who shall participate in it and who shall not. Inasmuch as I am not interested in the aftermath of any of the frictions or collisions which may have been developed in the long struggle for the ratification of the amendment, I contented myself with the performance in the simplest manner of duties devolved upon me under the law.”
That was all readers found that day. Nothing local in The Star. Anti-suffragists continued to battle against the new amendment.
Interestingly, it was reported in The Star of Sept. 1 that although it had no effect on the national outcome, Tennessee’s House of Representatives voted to expunge from the record their ratification of the suffrage amendment.
