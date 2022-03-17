Local saphouses gear up for Maple Weekend

While many in the area have enjoyed warm temperatures the past few days, local maple producers said they hoped the weather would cool off to extend the sap season.
"We like it cool at night and warm during the day," Karen LaFever of Maplewood Farm and Orchard in Bovina said. "The ideal temperature is 28 degrees at night and 35 to 40 degrees during the day."
Jo Ann and Tom Kaufman, owners of Catskill Mountain Maple and Kaufman Farms in Delancey, agreed it's too warm.
"If it gets too warm too quickly, the trees start to bud and we stop collecting sap," Jo Ann said.
Catskill Mountain Maple and Maplewood Farm and Orchard are two of several maple producers in the area participating in the annual state Maple Weekend after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Producers in Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie counties will open their sap houses from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 19, 20, 26, and 27, and give informative tours about how syrup is made, give out free samples and some will even hold pancake breakfasts for an additional cost. Many maple producers also make value-added products, including maple granulated sugar, candy, mustard and other sauces, cotton candy, popcorn and jelly.
Tom said an average maple season lasts 45 days, but some years are better than others.
"Last year was a really short season," he said. But 2019, he said, was a great season that lasted six weeks. He said the snow Saturday helped slow the sap production, but he was concerned about this week's weather. The Kaufmans said they have been boiling sap for two weeks.
LaFever said her business will have guided hikes into the sugarbush at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. each day, and said she is looking forward to the open house.
"It's a nice sign of spring," she said. She said they have boiled 250 gallons of syrup so far this year and she has made several value-added products to sell during the open houses.
Jo Ann Kaufman said her farm usually holds a pancake breakfast with 4-H members serving the food to raise money in memory of their son Terry for a 4-H Camp Shankitunk campership, but won't have one this year due to the ongoing pandemic. Instead, proceeds from the sale of cotton candy and maple candy will be given to the campership. The breakfast will be back next year, she said.
Both saphouses are having supply chain problems because of the pandemic.
"It's hard to get plastic jugs," LaFever said. Instead, she said she has been bottling syrup in glass containers.
Kaufman said quart jugs are the hardest containers to find, because they are the most popular size for consumers. She said she ordered some last year that haven't been delivered yet.
Tom Kaufman said he has been making syrup since he was 10 years old, when he and a friend boiled sap down into syrup to sell.
"We had 21 taps and buckets out," he said. He built the sap house on the farm in 1985 and now taps 3,000 trees on their property. Using gravity, the sap is vacuum-pumped from the trees through tubes to a holding tank. An app on his cellphone shows him how much sap is flowing from each tap. It can also show him where leaks in the system are, he said.
"This monitoring system helps a lot," he said. He said the technology has "really changed in the last 15 years." He said he is on his fourth evaporator since starting his business 36 years ago. The first two were wood-fired, then he switched to fuel oil-fired evaporators. The one he has now can boil down about 600 gallons of sap into syrup in about an hour, he said. It takes 40 gallons of sap to produce one gallon of syrup, Jo Ann said.
From the holding tank, the sap goes through a reverse osmosis machine where three-quarters of the water is removed before it goes to the evaporator to be boiled down into syrup. The extracted water goes to a holding tank and will be used to clean the evaporator, he said.
"This saves a tremendous amount of fuel," Tom said of the reverse osmosis machine. It now takes less than a gallon of fuel oil to make one gallon of syrup, whereas without the reverse osmosis machine it could take up to five gallons of fuel oil to make one gallon of syrup.
Producing maple syrup is not cheap. Tom, who also sells equipment to other producers, said the reverse osmosis machine he uses cost $24,000 and evaporators can cost between $75,000 and $80,000. In addition to selling equipment, Tom is the middleman for Bascom Maple Farms in New Hampshire, which buys bulk syrup, Jo Ann said.
For more information and a list of other saphouses hosting weekend events, visit mapleweekend.com
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
Area maple producers participating are:
Chenango County
Windy Acres Maple Syrup LLC, 2773 state Highway 206, Greene, 607-656-5021. Greg and Tiffany Wrench.
Delaware County
Brookside Maple, 2544 county Highway 2, DeLancey, 607-746-6618. Matthew and Micah Scobie.
Catskill Mountain Maple-Kaufman Farm, 65 Charlie Wood Road, DeLancey, 607-746-6215. Tom and JoAnn Kaufman.
Dar-View Maple, 2818 Fall Clove Road, DeLancey, 607-435-1659. Brad and Charlie Darling.
Kenneth Burger Farm, 3437 Millbrook Road, Margaretville, 845-586-4784, Kenneth Burger. Pancake breakfast at Bun 'N Cone.
Maplewood Farm and Orchard, 596 Miller Avenue, Bovina, 607-746-6339, Duane and Karen LaFever. Hike to the sugarbush at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Off Road Maple, 195 Pomeroy Road, Franklin, 607-829-2424, the Jordan family. Pancake breakfast 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Roxbury Mountain Maple, 750 Roxbury Mountain Road, Hobart, 607-538-1500, Dave and Linda Holscher.
Shaver-Hill Maple Farm, 450 Shaver Road, Harpersfield, 607-652-6792, David, Dwayne and Damian Hill. Pancake breakfast 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Tree Juice Maple Syrup, 251 Rider Hollow Road, Arkville, 845-204-8870, Jake Fairbairn, Ryan Annetts, Greg Lehn and Rachel Brundage.
Otsego County
Ben & Judy's Sugarhouse, 770 Beaver Creek Road, West Edmeston, 315-889-5864. Ben Benjamin.
Schoharie County
Buck Hill Farm, 185 Fuller Road, Jefferson, 607-652-7980. The Collins Family. Pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Maple Hill Farms, 107 C Crasper Road, Cobleskill, 518-234-4858. Victor Putnam and family.
Patriot's Retreat Heritage Farm, 303 Cripplebush Road, Central Bridge, 518-868-9328, Thomas Slater.
Stone House Farm, 305 Lynk Road, Sharon Springs, 518-284-2476, Tim and Patti Everett.
Thompson's Sugar Shack, 245 North Harpersfield Road, Jefferson, 607-652-4261, Dan and Missy Thompson. Open only March 19 and 20. Pancake and waffle breakfast 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
