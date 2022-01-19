A video posted by a Bainbridge-Guilford student on his Snapchat page has left some people in the community concerned.
The 19-second video posted by the unidentified student on Jan. 17, which was Martin Luther King Jr. Day, shows the student and another youth shooting a tree and saying, "This is what we do to (n-word)."
Bainbridge-Guilford Central School District Superintendent Timothy Ryan said he and other administrators received a copy of the video in their email inbox. He said once they were made aware of the video they consulted with each other to draft a statement so it could be consistent. The statement was read to every class in junior and senior high school Tuesday.
In addition to the message to students, Ryan said he recorded a message and it was sent as an automated phone call Tuesday to district parents.
"Our district has a zero tolerance policy for racism and we are acting accordingly," Ryan said. "We take this matter very seriously."
Even though the student shot the video off school grounds, the content of the video raised some concerns amongst staff and students, Ryan said.
Michelle Osterhoudt, vice president of the Oneonta Area NAACP, said she could see how students of color who attend B-G would be concerned for their safety since the students were using guns in the video. She said the video was "not a surprise but was still disappointing. Racism is not ever going to go away."
Ryan said he received several emails about the video and has responded to each person's concerns. Ryan said he was out of the office most of Wednesday conducting interviews at BOCES, but said once he returned to the office every email would be answered.
He said the disciplinary action against the student is still ongoing and he couldn't divulge what punishment the student might receive due to privacy concerns.
"It's unfortunate it happened," Ryan said. "However, it has allowed teachers to facilitate an open discussion and dialogue with students about racism. It also allows us to reinforce our policy for zero tolerance."
Osterhoudt said it was "time for schools in our region to talk about racism." She encouraged schools to adopt the culturally responsive-sustaining education framework that the state Education Department has developed that teaches about racism, cultural differences and more.
She said while it is tempting to reciprocate the threats to the person who posted the video, "hate begets hate."
"We're talking about a child here," she said. "Showing him hate may make him more bitter and angry."
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
