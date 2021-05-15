The following school districts will be holding votes on Tuesday, May 18:
CHENANGO COUNTY
Afton Central School District
Budget (+0.57%): $16,568,022
Tax levy (+0.92%): $4,758,486
Propositions: purchase bus, van
School board (3): no candidates listed
Bainbridge-Guilford Central School District
Budget (+2.82%): $20,735,382
Tax levy (+1.23%): $6,706,790
Propositions: purchases two buses
School board (3): no candidates listed
Greene Central School District
Budget (+3.25): $28,671,998
Tax levy (+1.42%): $7,282,753
Propositions: none listed
School board (2): no candidates listed
Norwich City School District
Budget (+1.85%): $42,726,627
Tax levy (+0.09%): $12,071,311
Propositions: establish capital reserve fund
School board (3): Brian Reed, Brian Burton, Clyde Birch Jr.
Otselic Valley Central School District
Budget (+1.1%): $11,912,611
Tax levy (+1.0%): $3,284,015
Propositions: none listed
School board (2): Gregory Brown, Andy Collins
Oxford Academy and Central School District
Budget (+5.211%): $19,475,132
Tax levy (-0.339%): $5,091,160
Propositions: purchase two buses, energy services renovation
School board: no candidates listed
Sherburne-Earlville Central School District
Budget (+4.34%): $36,579,794
Tax levy (+1.217%): $6,546,993
Propositions: none listed
School board (3): Peter Karaman, Debra Kurtz
Unadilla Valley Central School District
Budget (+5.7%): $23,446,865
Tax levy (+2.2%): $4,567,817
Propositions: lease four buses
School board (2): Mark Davis, Carrie Meade
DELAWARE COUNTY
Andes Central School District
Budget (+1.56%): $4,494,028
Tax levy (+0%): $3,071,997
Propositions: purchase bus
School board (1): no candidates listed
Charlotte Valley Central School District
Budget: (-0.87%): $10,854,047
Tax levy (-0.49%): $3,331,755
Propositions: none listed
School board: no candidates listed
Delaware Academy Central School District
at Delhi
Budget (+2.0446%): $21,048,618
Tax levy (+1.5%): $9,826,347
Propositions: add high school student seat to school board
School board (2): no candidates listed
Deposit Central School District
Budget (+3.3%): $17,764,432
Tax levy (+1.37%): $8,370,650
Propositions: purchase three buses
School board (2): Stacey Axtell, Dawn Faulkner
Downsville Central School District
Budget (+1.682%): $11,113,442
Tax levy (+1.26%): $8,373,691
Propositions: none
School board (1): Richard Bell
Franklin Central School District
Budget (+3.5%): $7,930,830
Tax levy (+2.313%): $2,973,690
Propositions: purchase bus
School board (2): Kelly Kingsbury, Brad Taggart
Hancock Central School District
Budget (+0.48%): $11,727,635
Tax levy (+1.244%): $4,086,856
Propositions: purchase three buses, establish capital reserve fund
School board (2): Christopher Geer Sr., Rebecca Smith
Margaretville Central School District
Budget (+2.67%): $11,858,952
Tax levy (+0%): $7,457,967
Propositions: purchase bus
School board (3): no candidates listed
Roxbury Central School District
Budget (+2.11%): $10,209,166
Tax levy (+0.9%): $5,969,847
Propositions: none
School board (2): Kellie Winnie, Michael Gately, Jenny Rosenzweig, Tracy Sanford
Sidney Central School District
Budget (-0.25%): $27,712,917
Tax levy (+1.2%): $6,768,805
Propositions: establish capital reserve fund
School board (2): Anna Banks, Thomas Hoskins
South Kortright Central School District
Budget (+1.11%): $10,456,640
Tax levy (+1.61%): $4,911,070
Propositions: establish capital reserve fund
School board (2): Brian Dengler, Barbara Hanselman
Stamford Central School District
Budget (+1.06%): $10,281,536
Tax levy (+2.87%): $3,921,827
Propositions: purchase bus, establish capital reserve fund
School board (1): Darby Hartwell
Walton Central School District
Budget (+3.45%): $22,292,000
Tax levy (+0.65%): $6,856,000
Propositions: lease three buses
School board (3): Ronda L. Williams
OTSEGO COUNTY
Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District
Budget (+2.21%): $13,722,278
Tax levy (+0%): $5,308,039
Propositions: purchase two buses
School board: no candidates listed
Cooperstown Central School District
Budget (+5.59%): $20,911,064
Tax levy (+1.57%): $12,649,890
Propositions: lease three buses
School board (3): no candidates listed
Edmeston Central School District
Budget (-3.975%): $10,215,239
Tax levy (-0.42%): $2,642,904
Propositions: purchase two buses
School board (2): David Delker, Jodi (Laura) Hawes
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton
Central School District
Budget (+1.03%): $10,300,655
Tax levy (+2.25%): $2,595,150
Propositions: purchase mower
School board (3): Sean Barrows, Whitney Talbot, Hillary Giuda-Philpott
Laurens Central School District
Budget (+0.36%): $10,242,847
Tax levy (+1.93%): $2,836,202
Propositions: purchase bus, extend bus reserve, capital project
School board (1): Peggy Bush
Milford Central School District
Budget (+3.82%): $11,145,241
Tax levy (+2%): $4,341,746
Propositions: none
School board (2): Rebecca Burk-Sciallo, Kyle Lamp, Michael Meeker, Jeremy Velasco
Morris Central School District
Budget (+0.36%): $4,675,000
Tax levy (+0.75%): $3,104,000
Propositions: capital project
School board (1): no candidates listed
Oneonta City School District
Budget (+2.86%): $42,112,198
Tax levy (+0.39%): $22,176,861
Propositions: purchase two buses
School board (2): Susan Kurkowski, Michael Iannelli
Otego-Unadilla Central School District
Budget (+2.02%): $23,293,288
Tax levy (+0%): $7,420,915
Propositions: capital project
School board (3): Janette Johnson, James Salisbury, Matthew Downey, Mitchell Bush
Richfield Springs Central School District
Budget (+0.61%): $12,688,485
Tax levy (+1.82%): $3,736,095
Propositions: purchase two buses
School board: no candidates listed
Schenevus Central School District
Budget (+1.26%): $9,582,185
Tax levy (+6.5%): $3,754,007
Propositions: purchase one bus
School board (2): Jamie Osborne, Cory Spooner
Worcester Central School District
Budget (+0.7%): $11,700,578
Tax levy (+1.97%): $3,550,400
Propositions: purchase bus
School board (1): William Fisher II
SCHOHARIE COUNTY
Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School District
Budget (+0.23%): $43,140,237
Tax levy (+0%): $16,854,660
Propositions: none
School board (2): Jason Gagnon, Aimee Yorke, Dominga Lent
Gilboa-Conesville Central School District
Budget (+0.42%): $10,690,670
Tax levy (-0.31%): $6,843,499
Propositions: purchase two buses, establish capital reserve, establish repair reserve
School board (1): Jacquelyn McGuire
Jefferson Central School District
Budget (+2.01%): $7,202,325
Tax levy (+1.6%): $7,202,325
Propositions: purchase bus, establish capital reserve, establish repair reserve
School board (1): Marc Lawrence, Phoebe Schreiner
Middleburgh Central School District
Budget (+0.52%): $22,922,240
Tax levy (+0%): $10,053,928
Propositions: purchase five buses, establish repair reserve
School board (2): no candidates listed
Schoharie Central School District
Budget (+2.92%): $25,479,286
Tax levy (-1.99%): $8,631,822
Propositions: purchase four buses, establish capital reserve
School board (2): Lynda Lewandowski, Lance Hellstrom
Sharon Springs Central School District
Budget (-1.62%): $9,880,976
Tax levy (-0.1%): $2,399,766
Propositions: purchase buses
School board (1): no candidates listed
