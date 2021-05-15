The following school districts will be holding votes on Tuesday, May 18:

CHENANGO COUNTY

Afton Central School District

Budget (+0.57%): $16,568,022

Tax levy (+0.92%): $4,758,486

Propositions: purchase bus, van

School board (3): no candidates listed

Bainbridge-Guilford Central School District

Budget (+2.82%): $20,735,382

Tax levy (+1.23%): $6,706,790

Propositions: purchases two buses

School board (3): no candidates listed

Greene Central School District

Budget (+3.25): $28,671,998

Tax levy (+1.42%): $7,282,753

Propositions: none listed

School board (2): no candidates listed

Norwich City School District

Budget (+1.85%): $42,726,627

Tax levy (+0.09%): $12,071,311

Propositions: establish capital reserve fund

School board (3): Brian Reed, Brian Burton, Clyde Birch Jr.

Otselic Valley Central School District

Budget (+1.1%): $11,912,611

Tax levy (+1.0%): $3,284,015 

Propositions: none listed

School board (2): Gregory Brown, Andy Collins

Oxford Academy and Central School District

Budget (+5.211%): $19,475,132

Tax levy (-0.339%): $5,091,160

Propositions: purchase two buses, energy services renovation

School board: no candidates listed

Sherburne-Earlville Central School District

Budget (+4.34%): $36,579,794

Tax levy (+1.217%): $6,546,993

Propositions: none listed 

School board (3): Peter Karaman, Debra Kurtz

Unadilla Valley Central School District

Budget (+5.7%): $23,446,865

Tax levy (+2.2%): $4,567,817

Propositions: lease four buses

School board (2): Mark Davis, Carrie Meade

DELAWARE COUNTY

Andes Central School District

Budget (+1.56%): $4,494,028

Tax levy (+0%): $3,071,997

Propositions: purchase bus

School board (1): no candidates listed

Charlotte Valley Central School District

Budget: (-0.87%): $10,854,047

Tax levy (-0.49%): $3,331,755

Propositions: none listed

School board: no candidates listed

Delaware Academy Central School District

at Delhi

Budget (+2.0446%): $21,048,618

Tax levy (+1.5%): $9,826,347

Propositions: add high school student seat to school board

School board (2): no candidates listed

Deposit Central School District

Budget (+3.3%): $17,764,432

Tax levy (+1.37%): $8,370,650

Propositions: purchase three buses

School board (2): Stacey Axtell, Dawn Faulkner

Downsville Central School District

Budget (+1.682%): $11,113,442

Tax levy (+1.26%): $8,373,691

Propositions: none

School board (1): Richard Bell

Franklin Central School District

Budget (+3.5%): $7,930,830

Tax levy (+2.313%): $2,973,690

Propositions: purchase bus

School board (2): Kelly Kingsbury, Brad Taggart

Hancock Central School District

Budget (+0.48%): $11,727,635

Tax levy (+1.244%): $4,086,856

Propositions: purchase three buses, establish capital reserve fund

School board (2): Christopher Geer Sr., Rebecca Smith

Margaretville Central School District

Budget (+2.67%): $11,858,952

Tax levy (+0%): $7,457,967

Propositions: purchase bus

School board (3): no candidates listed

Roxbury Central School District

Budget (+2.11%): $10,209,166

Tax levy (+0.9%): $5,969,847

Propositions: none

School board (2): Kellie Winnie, Michael Gately, Jenny Rosenzweig, Tracy Sanford

Sidney Central School District

Budget (-0.25%): $27,712,917

Tax levy (+1.2%): $6,768,805

Propositions: establish capital reserve fund

School board (2): Anna Banks, Thomas Hoskins

South Kortright Central School District

Budget (+1.11%): $10,456,640

Tax levy (+1.61%): $4,911,070

Propositions: establish capital reserve fund

School board (2): Brian Dengler, Barbara Hanselman

Stamford Central School District

Budget (+1.06%): $10,281,536

Tax levy (+2.87%): $3,921,827

Propositions: purchase bus, establish capital reserve fund

School board (1): Darby Hartwell

Walton Central School District

Budget (+3.45%): $22,292,000

Tax levy (+0.65%): $6,856,000

Propositions: lease three buses

School board (3): Ronda L. Williams

OTSEGO COUNTY

Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District

Budget (+2.21%): $13,722,278

Tax levy (+0%): $5,308,039

Propositions: purchase two buses

School board: no candidates listed

Cooperstown Central School District

Budget (+5.59%): $20,911,064

Tax levy (+1.57%): $12,649,890

Propositions: lease three buses

School board (3): no candidates listed

Edmeston Central School District

Budget (-3.975%): $10,215,239

Tax levy (-0.42%): $2,642,904

Propositions: purchase two buses

School board (2): David Delker, Jodi (Laura) Hawes

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton

Central School District

Budget (+1.03%): $10,300,655

Tax levy (+2.25%): $2,595,150

Propositions: purchase mower

School board (3): Sean Barrows, Whitney Talbot, Hillary Giuda-Philpott

Laurens Central School District

Budget (+0.36%): $10,242,847

Tax levy (+1.93%): $2,836,202

Propositions: purchase bus, extend bus reserve, capital project

School board (1): Peggy Bush

Milford Central School District

Budget (+3.82%): $11,145,241

Tax levy (+2%): $4,341,746

Propositions: none

School board (2): Rebecca Burk-Sciallo, Kyle Lamp, Michael Meeker, Jeremy Velasco

Morris Central School District

Budget (+0.36%): $4,675,000

Tax levy (+0.75%): $3,104,000

Propositions: capital project

School board (1): no candidates listed

Oneonta City School District

Budget (+2.86%): $42,112,198

Tax levy (+0.39%): $22,176,861

Propositions: purchase two buses

School board (2): Susan Kurkowski, Michael Iannelli

Otego-Unadilla Central School District

Budget (+2.02%): $23,293,288

Tax levy (+0%): $7,420,915

Propositions: capital project

School board (3): Janette Johnson, James Salisbury, Matthew Downey, Mitchell Bush

Richfield Springs Central School District

Budget (+0.61%): $12,688,485

Tax levy (+1.82%): $3,736,095

Propositions: purchase two buses

School board: no candidates listed

Schenevus Central School District

Budget (+1.26%): $9,582,185

Tax levy (+6.5%): $3,754,007

Propositions: purchase one bus

School board (2): Jamie Osborne, Cory Spooner

Worcester Central School District

Budget (+0.7%): $11,700,578

Tax levy (+1.97%): $3,550,400

Propositions: purchase bus

School board (1): William Fisher II

SCHOHARIE COUNTY

Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School District

Budget (+0.23%): $43,140,237

Tax levy (+0%): $16,854,660

Propositions: none

School board (2): Jason Gagnon, Aimee Yorke, Dominga Lent

Gilboa-Conesville Central School District

Budget (+0.42%): $10,690,670

Tax levy (-0.31%): $6,843,499

Propositions: purchase two buses, establish capital reserve, establish repair reserve

School board (1): Jacquelyn McGuire

Jefferson Central School District

Budget (+2.01%): $7,202,325

Tax levy (+1.6%): $7,202,325

Propositions: purchase bus, establish capital reserve, establish repair reserve

School board (1): Marc Lawrence, Phoebe Schreiner

Middleburgh Central School District

Budget (+0.52%): $22,922,240

Tax levy (+0%): $10,053,928

Propositions: purchase five buses, establish repair reserve

School board (2): no candidates listed

Schoharie Central School District

Budget (+2.92%): $25,479,286

Tax levy (-1.99%): $8,631,822

Propositions: purchase four buses, establish capital reserve

School board (2): Lynda Lewandowski, Lance Hellstrom

Sharon Springs Central School District

Budget (-1.62%): $9,880,976

Tax levy (-0.1%): $2,399,766

Propositions: purchase buses

School board (1): no candidates listed

