More than half a dozen school districts in Otsego, Delaware and Schoharie counties were awarded nearly $3.5 million in state funds last week to implement improvements to school security and classroom technology.
The schools are among more than 100 schools across the state to be approved for funding through the $2 billion Smart Schools Bond Act, authored by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2014 and approved in a statewide referendum.
“The Smart Schools Bond Act is enhancing school safety and modernizing outdated classrooms in every corner of this great state,” Cuomo said in a media release. “This funding expands opportunities for students and educators, and provides New York’s future leaders with a safe school environment and the latest technology to learn the skills necessary to succeed in the modern economy.”
The funds will be used for investments in technology such as computer servers, interactive whiteboards, tablets, desktop and laptop computers, high-speed broadband and wireless connectivity, as well as investments in high-tech school security support the purchase of new emergency notification systems and other safety technology, according to the release.
The Oneonta City School District was awarded $835,145 for school connectivity and $430,800 for high-tech security.
“What we really want to ensure is that we have adequate network capacity,” said Superintendent Thomas Brindley.
Running more data cabling will allow more access points and switches in instructional spaces, Brindley said. “Installing an uninterrupted power supply will protect our technology infrastructure.”
The funds will also be used to “harden” entrances at each of the district’s buildings, ensuring a secure, single point of entry, Brindley said.
“There’s not a school that’s going to experience some improvement from the Smart Schools investment plan,” Brindley said.
“These improvements put all of our students in a position for success in this technology-based world,” Brindley said.
The Oneonta Christian Academy received $4,416 for technology improvements and upgrades of its own. As a non-public school, OCA applied for the funding through its host district, Oneonta City Schools, according to Brindley.
Unatego Central School District received $1,045,256, for which Superintendent Dave Richards said the district applied in 2017.
“It’s taken a while, but we’re glad it’s getting done,” he said.
The funds will be used to upgrade the security systems at the junior/senior high school from analog to digital, Richards said, estimating that many of the district’s security cameras are 15 to 20 years old and “unrepairable.”
“There are no working cameras in the elementary school,” he said.
Other improvements will include upgraded clocks and a PA system, both of which Richards described as presently unreliable.
Richards said district officials plan to meet with the equipment vendor and district architect next week and hope to install the upgraded equipment over the summer.
Milford Central School District was awarded $144,800, most of which will be used to upgrade the school’s security system, according to Superintendent Mark Place.
$123,326 will be used to install card readers at all access points throughout the building, replacing the current fob entry system, Place said.
The award coincides with the district’s upcoming capital project, Place said.
“We wanted to be able to take advantage of the Smart Schools Bond Act while we could,” he said. “We were very hopeful it would work out, but we weren’t sure when the money was going to come through.”
The district was also awarded $21,474 for school connectivity, which Place said was used to purchase new computer servers for the school.
Margaretville Central School District was awarded $71,155 for school connectivity, $92,000 for classroom technology and $55,200 for high-tech security, and Middleburgh Central School District was awarded $350,755 for school connectivity and $67,578 for high-tech security.
Sen. Jen Metzger, D-Rosendale, congratulated Franklin Central School District, which was awarded $337,323 for high-tech security upgrades, along with five other schools across the 42nd District that received funding.
“These grants help address real needs in our schools, whether it’s equipping our kids with computer-based educational opportunities or making sure they have a safe learning environment,” Metzger said in a media release. “I want to congratulate the six school districts I represent on receiving this important funding to help bring their classrooms and buildings into the 21st century and ensure that every child can succeed in today’s world.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.