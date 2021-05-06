The Otsego County Department of Health will work with local schools to make COVID-19 vaccinations available to students and the community
According to a media release, the clinics will be open to students 16 and older, parents, staff and community members. To register for one of the clinics, go to tinyurl.com/rspp8j4u
Clinics are scheduled as follows:
• May 11, Cherry Valley Springfield Central School, 3 to 6 p.m.
• May 13, Richfield Springs Central School 3 to 6 p.m.
• May 17, Schenevus Central School 3 to 6 p.m.
• May 18, Morris Central School 3 to 6 p.m.
Otsego County reported seven new COVID-19 cases Thursday.
According to the Department of Health website, there were 59 active cases and six people hospitalized.
The daily testing positivity rate was 1.2%, down slightly from the seven-day average of 1.3%.
There have been 4,374 cases and 60 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.
Chenango County reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, there were 81 active cases, with six people hospitalized and 422 under active quarantine.
The county has confirmed 3,331 cases and 74 deaths from COVID-19 since tracking of the disease began.
Delaware County reported two new cases Thursday.
According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there were 44 active cases in the county, with four people hospitalized and 83 under mandatory quarantine.
The county has recorded 2,324 COVID-19 cases and 47 deaths since the pandemic began.
Delaware County Public Health will conduct a single-dose Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday May 12, at 97 Main St. in Delhi. The clinic is open to all New York state residents or people who work in New York state and are over the age of 18. officials said those attending should not arrive early for their appointments.
Registration is mandatory. To register, go to tinyurl.com/477mae7w
Schoharie County reported two new cases Thursday. The county has has 1,625 cases and 16 deaths, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the lowest single-day positivity rate since Oct. 22.
According to a media release, the daily rate dropped to 1.27%, while the seven-day average dropped to 1.62%, the lowest since Nov. 3.
There were 2,335 people hospitalized, with 605 in intensive care units and 371 intubated. Those numbers were the lowest since November, the release said.
There were 23 COVID-19 deaths in New York Wednesday.
"As we make progress defeating the COVID beast and the numbers continue to come down, we are incrementally reopening our economy based on the science and the data," Cuomo said. "This is all good news, but we aren't through this pandemic yet and it's essential that New Yorkers continue practicing safe behaviors like washing hands, wearing masks and socially distancing to slow the spread. We will get past COVID, but only if we do it together, so we need every single New Yorker to do their part and get vaccinated so we can begin to recover, reimagine and rebuild."
