Local shops hope for holiday lift amid tough year

ONEONTA — After a bleak year in sales amid the coronavirus pandemic, many downtown businesses are hoping for a holiday season boost.
The Artisans’ Guild is billing itself as a convenient, one-stop gift store on Main Street “in a time when perhaps people do not want to drive to other regional cities,” according to member artist Marilyn Nienart.
“It’s a safe place to shop,” she said. “We have all been instructed on how to keep the store sanitized — and actually three members of the guild make and sell cloth masks.”
“It is a lovely store with a lot to offer the community,” Nienart continued. “There is an amazing amount of talent locally, and of course we painfully feel the economic damage the coronavirus has leveled on us.”
Founded in 1998, the Artisans’ Guild displays and sells the works of approximately 50 artists, all of whom are local residents, according to Nienart, an Oneonta artist who specializes in hand-weaving kitchen towels, table runners, place mats, napkins and winter scarves.
“To me, it is so interesting that people know how to make beautiful photographs, brooms, leather jewelry, silver jewelry, pottery, wooden toys, fancy wood boxes, soaps, essential oils, knitted items, painted silk ties and scarves, blown glass and stained glass,” Nienart said. “I think the Artisans’ Guild is a hidden gem.”
For more information, visit theartisansguildoneonta.com or call 607-432-1080.
Theresa Cyzeski, owner of Theresa’s Emporium, said that business had been steady throughout the day. Plans for Small Business Saturday sales have yet to be decided, but Cyzeski said she hopes the holiday momentum will continue.
Cyzeski, who co-owns the store with her sister, Kathy Verrelli, said they introduced private holiday shopping parties this year to accommodate those hesitant to shop in public amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The pair have hosted one party so far, which went “spectacularly well,” Cyzeski said.
“I think people are most comfortable shopping with their friends,” she said.
Shopping parties are limited to eight guests and may be booked from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sundays. The parties feature games and shopping discounts for the host and guests, similar to a Tupperware party, Cyzeski said.
Theresa’s Emporium is also collecting donations for Toys for Tots until Monday, Dec. 7.
For more information, call 607-432-1020.
