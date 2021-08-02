Local squadron takes part in Civil Air Patrol exercise

Members of the Oneonta Cadet Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol took part in a large operation over the weekend.
According to a media release, the New York Wing of Civil Air Patrol conducted a large-scale disaster relief training exercise Saturday, July 31, to test surge capabilities by having all operational aircraft converge and relaunch from a base in Rome.
An aircrew from South Central Group, based at the Greater Binghamton Airport, was given a photo assignment on its way to the Rome base. Meanwhile, ground teams from the group stayed in the Binghamton area to train, the release said.
Lt. Col. Doug Jensen, South Central Group’s incident commander for the exercise, said the exercise simulates a large-scale state-wide disaster. "This scenario not only helps us exercise and train, but allows us to see where we are now and what we need to do to improve our readiness for the community," he said.
South Central Group also includes members from the Southern Tier Cadet Squadron in Binghamton, Twin Tiers Cadet Squadron in Horseheads and the Ithaca Cadet Squadron.
Established in 1941, Civil Air Patrol is the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force and is a member of its "Total Force." In its auxiliary role, CAP operates a fleet of 560 single-engine Cessna aircraft and 1,550 small unmanned aircraft systems and performs about 90% of continental U.S. inland search and rescue missions as assigned by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center, the release said.
CAP was credited with saving 110 lives in 2019, often using cell phone forensics and radar analysis software. CAP’s 66,000 members also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies, the release said.
The Oneonta squadron has been active since it was re-chartered in 2018.
Visit www.CAP.News or www.GoCivilAirPatrol.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.