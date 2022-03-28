Local state trooper unit gets new commander

The State Police have announced that Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen has appointed Major Richard J. O’Brien as the 37th commander of Troop G, which is based in Latham and includes Schoharie County among its 10 counties in the Capital District.
According to a State Police media release, O’Brien entered the State Police Academy on Oct. 7, 1991, and upon graduation was assigned to Troop B in Malone as a uniformed trooper. In 1998 he was promoted to the rank of investigator in the Bureau of Criminal Investigation. He served in Westport and Plattsburgh before transferring to the Child Abuse Unit in Albany, now known as the Special Victims Unit. There, he was promoted to the rank of senior investigator.
In 2006, O’Brien joined Recruitment and Member Hiring at Division Headquarters and was promoted within the unit to the permanent rank of Lieutenant in 2012. He served as the assistant zone commander in Troop G, Zone 2 and as a Troop G BCI lieutenant before being promoted to captain in 2016. As captain, he was assigned to Division Headquarters and then served as the Troop G BCI captain. He was promoted to major in Planning and Research in 2021.
“I am extremely grateful to return to Troop G, and look forward to leading the highly committed, dedicated, and professional sworn and civilian personnel who are assigned to this Troop," O'Brien said in the release. "I am eager to continue the tradition of excellence the public has come to expect from us, and am thankful for the opportunity to continue to serve the citizens of the ten counties that encompass Troop G. I am also looking forward to working with my numerous law enforcement and public safety colleagues at the local, county, state, and federal levels, knowing that together we will continue to make New York state a safer place to live and work. “
O’Brien’s appointment to troop commander was effective March 17.
