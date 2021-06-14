Local students take 2nd in Odyssey of the Mind finals

Sherburne-Earlville’s decorated Odyssey of the Mind team snagged a second-place win over the weekend at the World Finals in Orlando, Florida.
“What better way to graduate from HS after a 9-year Odyssey journey that we hope will continue through judging,” New York Odyssey of the Mind posted Monday, June 14, from its official Facebook account.
The seven-member high school team was also awarded the prestigious Ranatra Fusca Creativity Award, which “represents the essence of Odyssey of the Mind,” according to the organization.
The Ranatra Fusca award is presented at all levels of competition to teams or individuals who exhibit “exceptional creativity, either through some aspect of their problem solution, or an extraordinary idea beyond the problem solution.”
Ranatra Fusca award recipients are presented with gold medals and a plaque for their school. Their names are engraved on the Ranatra Fusca trophy, a tradition dating back more than four decades.
The S-E team took first place in both the state competition in March and the preliminary virtual element of the international competition earlier this month.
